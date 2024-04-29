Doctor Who star cast as National Theatre’s Importance of Being Earnest lead

Ncuti Gatwa will star in the National Theatre's The Importance of Being Earnest - Karwai Tang/WireImage

As Doctor Who, he is a master of regeneration.

For his next reinvention, Ncuti Gatwa, the 15th and current incarnation of the Doctor, is to make his return to the stage, as he takes the starring role in the National Theatre’s The Importance of Being Earnest.

Gatwa will star as Algernon Moncrieff in a new production of Oscar Wilde’s comedy of manners.

The Rwandan-born actor will be joined by Sharon D Clarke, also a former star of Doctor Who, as Mrs Bracknell and Hugh Skinner, most famous for his roles in W1A and The Windsors, as Jack Worthing.

The play will be directed by Max Webster, who recently cast David Tennant - the actor who played the 10th Doctor Who - as Macbeth in a Donmar Warehouse production given a five star review by The Telegraph.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, said: “It is a joy to be welcoming Max Webster in his National Theatre directorial debut with a new production of Oscar Wilde’s hilariously subversive comedy The Importance of Being Earnest.

‘Extraordinary cast’

“Max has assembled an extraordinary cast to reimagine one of our greatest comedies, with Ncuti Gatwa making his National Theatre debut.

“We are also delighted to welcome back Richard Cant, Amanda Lawrence, Hugh Skinner and Sharon D Clarke, who is returning to play one of Wilde’s most iconic roles – Lady Bracknell.”

A theatre spokesperson said: “When Oscar Wilde wrote his play - a society comedy - his cast reflected the city and society he lived in then, and we feel confident that we are honouring Wilde by casting his play in a way that reflects London today.”

The Importance of Being Earnest was last staged by the National Theatre in 1982, its one and only production of the Oscar Wilde play.

Then, it was directed by Peter Hall and starred Nigel Havers as Algernon, while Dame Judi Dench played Lady Bracknell. Edith Evans and Dame Maggie Smith have previously also taken on the role, delivering the famous line “A handbag?”

It has also become something of a tradition for Lady Bracknell to be played by a man, including by David Suchet in 2015.

A National Theatre source said they were “thrilled to be welcoming Sharon D Clarke back …to perform the famous role”.

‘Joyful and flamboyant comedy’

Amanda Lawrence, who has appeared in Star Wars: Episode – IX The Rise of Skywalker and Angels in America, will play Miss Prism. Richard Cant (Stan & Ollie, Mary Queen of Scots) is Reverend Canon Chasuble.

The play is described by the theatre as a “ joyful and flamboyant comedy”. Its marketing material says: “Being sensible can be excessively boring. At least Jack thinks so. While assuming the role of dutiful guardian in the country, he lets loose in town under a false identity.

“Meanwhile, his friend Algy takes on a similar facade. Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love.

“Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies from which they must carefully navigate.”

Gatwa, 31, studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, joining the Dundee Repertory Theatre. His early roles include Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet at Home, Manchester, in 2014 and Demetrius in Shakespeare’s Globe production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2016.

He found fame on television, with a breakthrough role in Sex Education, and he went on to appear in the film Barbie and became a household name in Doctor Who.

The Importance of Being Earnest will run in the Lyttelton Theatre at the National Theatre from 20 November 2024 to 25 January 2025. Tickets will go on sale from 23 May.