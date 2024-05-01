Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa set for Madame Tussauds

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa will be the newest addition to famous waxwork museum Madame Tussauds.

The Edinburgh actor said it was "amazing to witness" the creation of his doppelganger, captured in character as the 15th Doctor, alongside a Whoniverse-themed set.

Gatwa worked with the attraction's studio team to get his body measurements, head mould, and eye colours correct for his likeness.

The popular sci-fi series will return to screens in May, with the new waxwork to be put on display from July, after the final episode of the new series airs.

Rwandan-Scottish actor Gatwa, 31, said: "I'm very excited to be joining the iconic lineup at Madame Tussauds London.

"The process was amazing to witness, I can't wait to see the final result."

Other incarnations of the time-travelling alien including the fourth Time Lord, played by Tom Baker, and Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor, have also been turned into wax for the London attraction.

Ironically, the Doctor's recurring enemies on the programme include the Autons - plastic dummies who used the waxwork museum as a base of operations in one story.

The new waxwork is the first to be announced for the museum's new film and TV-themed zone, which will feature on-screen characters including James Bond and ET.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said the museum was "beyond thrilled" to have secured Gatwa.

Jeff Parker, creative producer, BBC Studios, added: "It feels fitting that the longest-running sci-fi show in the world should have a place at one of London's oldest and most iconic visitor attractions where we can be sure to give our global fanbase a chance to get up close to the Doctor."

Gatwa was born in Rwanda where he lived with his parents until 1994 when the family moved to Scotland due to the civil war in his homeland.

The Sex Education star first appeared on screen as the Time Lord during the last instalment of three 60th anniversary episodes which saw David Tennant return to play the 14th Doctor.

Gatwa's Doctor then met his companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, during Christmas Day special The Church On Ruby Road.

The new series will launch with a double bill on Saturday 11 May.