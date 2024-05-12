'Doctor Who' stars Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson gush about working with 'genius' Jinkx Monsoon

With the Doctor Who franchise continuing with a new season on Disney+, the show's stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson spoke to Yahoo Canada's Elisabetta Bianchini about working with Drag Race legend Jinkx Monsoon in "The Devil's Chord" episode.

Video Transcript

I have to ask about having Jinx on because I am just a fan and that episode was absolutely everything I could ever want and more.

But tell me a little bit about what it was like to work with.

Jinx in such a fantastic episode.

Incredible.

Oh my God, you have no idea.

I am the biggest drag race fan, right?

And she has always been my favorite drag queen.

So then when Russell was like, oh, I guess they were thinking for my job.

I was like, oh, yeah, go on and he went Jinx Monsoon and I was like, are you kidding me?

Genius, genius?

You always describe her as like a delicious villain.

And it's just the perfect way to describe her.

I mean, watching Jinx, I couldn't concentrate.

She was just so, oh, she's so everything was like, it was so there was, there was a day where we were like, should we just go home because she's won this episode and the series?

Um But yeah, Jinx was absolutely incredible.