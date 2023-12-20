Doctor Who superfan sets up incredible Christmas display to mark 60th anniversary

A Doctor Who superfan has set up an incredible Christmas display - to mark the 60th anniversary of the show. Jenni Wood and her family have curated the epic light display for four years running - which comprises of a full size Tardis, Cybermen delivering presents in a Morris Minor, and a Dalek in hot pursuit. Jenni admits the charity display "gets larger" each Christmas and "always includes" her daily drive 1967 Morris Minor called 'Alice'. The decorations are also marking the 75th anniversary of the Morris Minor and raising money for the end of life charity Marie Curie, which was set up 75 years ago. Every item in the display has been built by Jenni and her family, from Milbury Heath, Thornbury, using items "lying around", second-hand purchases from marketplace and donations. Jenni said: "It’s been a family affair, myself, husband Antony and our three adult children Joe, Jake and Rosie, designed, built and setup the display. "I can’t think of a more fitting way to see out 2023 with an amazing iconic British display celebrating the success of Dr Who 60 years. "Along with Marie Curie and the Morris Minor both celebrating 75 years." The set up took the family several weekends to construct - since September - and features a Tardis replica, a Dalek, cybermen, Jenni's Morris Minor, Christmas trees and plenty of lights. Jenni explained: "The largest prop is the Tardis, construction started in September using interior doors sourced free on FB marketplace and other pieces of wood were kindly donated by Morton Timber. "The Dalek is constructed out of items we had lying around: two compost bins for the main body, a laundry basket, a lampshade, paint roller and a couple of sink plungers. "The lights on the dome are Land Rover Defender side lights. "The glowing balls on the main body were the greatest expense - they’re Christmas craft baubles purchased online." The artificial trees were sourced for free several years ago from Facebook marketplace and are reused every year for the display. Jenni, who explained her family are big Doctor Who fans, added: "The fresh Christmas Tree on top of the car was kindly donated by Eastwood Garden Centre. "The Cybermen are toy masks again sourced locally from FB marketplace, their bodies are chicken wire wrapped in kitchen foil." Jenni is part of the Morris Minor Owners Club - who have been working with Marie Curie for more than twenty years as their chosen charity. Jenni said: "During that time we’ve used the cars as a national club, and the same again in regional branches, enjoying our hobby and raising money for Marie Curie. "During my travels this year with Miranda Minor (charity project car), I visited a few of the hospices and met staff and volunteers, caring for people with terminal illness and learning about the amazing work they do, not just in the hospices but also in the community. "When I explain to people what I was doing and talk about the charity, people are so generous and happy to help out and donate items FOC. "The just giving page has a target of £500 but we’re close to smashing this, including the bucket donations taken so far. "Thank you to all who have donated and supported this project." Lights and sound will be switched on from 4-10pm everyday until the 5th January at Cuttsheath Rd in Milbury Heath.