Doctor Who and Wednesday star at comic convention

Evangeline Maddams said the event was created by the library's previous manager, Liam Dorney [Charlotte Vowden/BBC]

People dressed as characters from film, TV and books headed to a library for its first comic convention.

Rushden Library held RushCom on Saturday, with people taking part in workshops and a costume competition.

Evangeline Maddams, customer advisor at the library, said the event was the dream of previous manager Liam Dorney, who died in March.

She said: "It's something so different for the community and we want to get loads of people into the library that maybe don't necessarily come in normally."

lan Window, Mercedes Cook, Scott Goodman and Iain McDonald paid tribute to Doctor Who [Charlotte Vowden/BBC]

Ms Maddams, who was dressed as Wednesday Addams for the event, said: "It was actually the dream of our previous manager. Sadly and very suddenly he passed away in March earlier this year.

"We've kind of done it in his memory and we really want to make him proud. He wanted to do it because we've never done anything like it at all."

People were encouraged to come along to the free event dressed as their favourite character [Charlotte Vowden/BBC]

The event was a local take on Comic-Con, which sees science-fiction and pop culture fans come together and celebrate.

Ms Maddams said: "Every single person here and our volunteers, our staff, everyone has just worked so hard.

"Everyone has put in such an effort and I think Liam would be so pleased."

Amongst workshops and attractions available for people to take part in and see, was Rogues Gallifrey, a Doctor Who costuming group.

Mercedes Cook, who came dressed as one of the Doctor's companion's, Sarah Jane Smith played by Elisabeth Slade, said a highlight of the event was seeing how well supported it was.

She said: "I think it's brilliant, it's wonderful that it's had such an amazing turn out considering it's their first ever attempt at a comic con and it's brilliant it's been supported so well."

