Doctor Who's Russell T Davies responds to Steven Moffat's new ITV drama

Russell T Davies has shared his reaction to fellow Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat's recent series Douglas is Cancelled.

The ITV drama, which stars Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and former Who star Karen Gillan, focuses on a TV anchor who is accused of making a sexist joke at a wedding, and faces cancel culture.

After watching the series, Davies has heaped praise on Douglas is Cancelled in an Instagram post, writing: "THIS is AMAZING. Thrilling. And kind of… horrifying. In a good way! The most immaculate cast.

"I think I’d expected a comedy of manners, dancing round cancellation culture and social media, and that’s what draws you in… only to take you deeper and deeper into darkness.

"The complexity and ruthlessness and truth of it is astonishing. And, somehow, ultimately, exhilarating," the writer added.

"The 5,000 emotions playing across Karen Gillen’s eyes mean you can’t look away. Amazing. All the congratulations, @stevenwmoffat and @hartswoodfilms, good call @itv!"

The show boss, who originally oversaw Doctor Who upon its 2005 revival, was succeeded by Moffat as showrunner, who himself departed in 2017.

Davies recently returned to the BBC series as showrunner, and reunited with Moffat on Doctor Who's fourteenth season episode 'Boom'. The former showrunner is also due to pen this year's Christmas special, 'Joy to the World'.

In other news, Davies recently addressed Doctor Who's continuity mistakes, explaining that he is willing to write episodes that conflict with previous events.

"It's destroyed Atlantis three times in its history, and if someone came to me tomorrow with a great story about the destruction of Atlantis, I'd do it again," he said.

"In the 1960s, with William Hartnell, they went to Troy and did the wooden horse... that so wouldn't stop me doing Troy and the wooden horse again now. I'd do it again now.

"That's not a spoiler — I'm not doing it! But you'd just put in one line, 'Oh, a glitch in time, we're here again'."

Douglas is Cancelled is available to stream in full on ITVX. Doctor Who airs on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

