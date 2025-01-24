Doctor wins ultramarathon after photo from last year’s race revealed ex-boyfriend’s affair

Dr Lucy Gossage was the fastest woman in the brutal Spine Race, completing the 268-mile course in three-and-a-half days - Jack Mather

A cancer doctor has won an ultramarathon after a photo from last year’s event exposed her cheating boyfriend.

Dr Lucy Gossage was the fastest woman to complete Britain’s toughest ultramarathon last week after finishing the gruelling 268-mile trail in three-and-a-half days.

She had finished third in 2024’s iteration of the Spine Race alongside her partner of three years.

But photos of the pair’s journey posted to social media by a friend were spotted by a woman who claimed she had been in a relationship with Dr Gossage’s then-boyfriend for several months.

Last week Dr Gossage set out to “close that chapter” and “reclaim the memories of the Spine for myself”, she told The Times.

“In the days after the race last year it transpired that a lot of what he told me about his past was made up,” she told the Times. “This was all coming out while I was sleep deprived after the race. It was a really dramatic finale. It really did feel like my world had fallen in. It was almost like I was grieving for someone who never really existed.”

Dr Gossage ran the race with just three hours and 40 minutes of rest, taking short breaks in public lavatories and on the trail - Fellside Photography

After 87 hours of running in arctic conditions, with just three hours and 40 minutes of rest, the 45-year-old crossed the finish line in first place.

The race along the Pennine Way, stretching from the Derbyshire Peak District through the Yorkshire Dales and ending at the Scottish Border, included climbing hills that cumulatively resulted in a 10,732m elevation gain, the equivalent of Mount Everest.

Her breaks included an hour’s sleep in some public lavatories and “the odd two-minute power nap lying down on the trail”.

Winning the race as the fastest woman was “the happiest ending to a year that had felt like being in a Netflix documentary”, she said.

“It was the first time I had felt like myself all year. I’m sure that’s why I had such a great race because I just had this kind of joy that had been buried coming out.”

Dr Gossage raised money for a charity she co-founded to help cancer patients get active and encourages her patients to do Parkrun - Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Europe

On 12 January, around 160 runners set off in snowy and icy conditions that were so challenging that half the competitors dropped out by the halfway point as temperatures fell to minus eight degrees.

Dr Gossage got her energy during the run from eating a sausage sandwich midway through and listening to musical theatre hits.

She said that, although there were “amazing highs”, at times the race felt impossible and she broke down in tears.

The doctor added that it was the sheer scale of the race that affected her rather than it being physically difficult.

Dr Gossage trained by running to and from work every day at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, where she specialises in treating testicular cancer and sarcoma and encourages patients to run or walk Parkrun. She was raising money for Move Against Cancer, a charity she co-founded in 2018 to help cancer patients get active.

She said: “The evidence is so compelling that the very best thing that anyone with cancer can do is be active.”