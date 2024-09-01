Doctor Who won’t make me shut up, says Badenoch ahead of leadership launch

Jenny Medlicott
·2 min read
Kemi Badenoch will launch her Tory leadership campaign on Monday
Kemi Badenoch will launch her Tory leadership campaign on Monday - Christopher Pledger for The Telegraph

Kemi Badenoch has said that “Doctor Who” won’t make her “shut up” as she announced a date for the launch of her Conservative Party leadership campaign.

Mrs Badenoch, the Tory MP for North West Essex, shared a clip on X, formely Twitter, revealing that she will kick off the campaign on Monday.

An accompanying teaser video references comments made by David Tennant, the Doctor Who actor, after the pair became embroiled in a row earlier this year.

Collecting an award for his support for the transgender community, Tennant told the British LGBT Awards ceremony that he wished Mrs Badenoch would “shut up”.

Mrs Badenoch’s video opens with a clip of Tennant’s comments, cutting off at “I just wish her to shut up”. It then cuts to the Tory leadership contender, who says: “No, I will not shut up.

“When you have that type of cultural establishment trying to keep Conservatives down, you need someone like me who’s not afraid of Doctor Who or whoever, and who’s going to take the fight to them and not let them try and keep us down. That’s not going to happen with me.”

The full post reads: “Tomorrow I launch my renewal2030 campaign to be the next leader of our great Conservative Party. Join me at 11:00am here on X!”

Responding to Tennant’s comments at the time, Mrs Badenoch called him a “rich, lefty, white male celebrity” who had attacked her even though she was the only black woman in government.

She was defended by Rishi Sunak, the former prime minister, who wrote on X: “Freedom of speech is the most powerful feature of our democracy. If you’re calling for women to shut up and wishing they didn’t exist, you are the problem.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Woman charged with murder after death of 'delightful, determined little boy' in Wales

    ‘Alexander was always helpful. Always eager to assist with cooking and cleaning’ his family said

  • Ex-Trump aide claims he’s met only one person who hates former president more than Melania

    ‘The Mooch’ Anthony Scaramucci said he judges people’s hatred of the former president using the ‘Melania standard’

  • Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox's sudden embrace of Trump

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.

  • Melania’s plea for Trump to control his swearing flops as he tears into Harris at rally

    Former first lady and Rev Franklin Graham have asked Trump to control his language, he told a crowd in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

  • Move Over Coach Walz, Because Donald Trump Thinks He’s Vince Lombardi

    Former president Donald Trump is for the moment elated with his mercurial running mate JD Vance, but had been “unaware” of the extent of the Ohio Senator’s arch-conservative positions on women and families as his campaign vetted potential vice presidential candidates, according to a New York Times report.The latest clip from Vance’s misogynistic playbook to make the rounds emerged Saturday: In a resurfaced podcast interview from 2021, the Republican nominee for vice president said professional w

  • Trump Tests Out Wild Ivanka Claims on Moms for Liberty Crowd

    Donald Trump tested a few new claims about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s role in his presidential administration during a “fireside chat” with Moms for Liberty on Friday night in Washington D.C. In a wide-ranging conversation with co-founder Tiffany Justice—which covered transgender rights, Trump’s Scottish heritage, and Elon Musk—the former president claimed Ivanka gave up “making so much money” on her shoe line to take on a serious role in his administration. “It was so hot,” he said about her s

  • Trump's latest effort to delay hush money sentencing hits a snag

    Former President Donald Trump's latest effort to delay the upcoming sentencing in his criminal hush money case has hit a snag. A day after Trump's attorneys asked a federal court in New York to remove the case from state court, the court on Friday rejected their filing as "deficient," a notice on the court's docket said. In a separate letter to Judge Juan Merchan, the New York judge overseeing the case, Trump's lawyers flagged their attempt to move the case to federal court while continuing to urge Merchan to delay the sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 18.

  • How Biden spent his vacation after six weeks that shook his presidency

    After spending much of the summer under the harshest microscope his career has ever seen, President Joe Biden spent most of the last two weeks out of sight as he prepared for the final act of his political life in what will be a very different end to 2024 than he would have imagined a few months ago.

  • Scaramucci on Trump abortion stance: ‘He’s in trouble, he knows it’

    Ex-White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Friday in an interview that when it comes to former President Trump’s “contradictory” stance on the issue of abortion, he knows “he’s in trouble.” “He’s done a very good job of the last nine years of saying two contradictory things at the exact same time and giving enough…

  • Ukraine's top general says situation 'difficult' around main Russian attack

    Ukraine's top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sunday the situation was "difficult" around Russia's main attack, which is focused in eastern Ukraine, but that all the necessary decisions were being taken. Syrskyi did not give the exact location of the main Russian offensive, but earlier both he and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were targeting the strategically important city of Pokrovsk. Syrskyi said last week he spent several days on the eastern front near Pokrovsk and described fighting there as "exceptionally tough".

  • The GOP Scrambles To Reckon With Trump's Surprise IVF Announcement

    After Trump proposed he'd make insurance companies pay for the costly fertility treatment, Republicans grappled with how to respond.

  • Donald Trump Calls For Government Shutdown Over Fake Voter Fraud Fears

    Trump says he would "shut down the government in a heartbeat" if Republicans don't pass a bill blocking noncitizens from voting, which is already illegal.

  • Latest Trump Crypto Endeavor Exemplifies Family’s Wholehearted Embrace

    (Bloomberg) -- With Donald Trump now championing a decentralized finance platform while pledging to make America the “crypto capital” of the world, all eyes are focused on the growing digital-asset efforts of the former president’s family and associates.Most Read from BloombergA Guide to Urban Swimming in Europe, Beyond the SeineDense Cities With Low Emissions Suffer Most From Air Pollution, Study FindsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi

  • Trump on Arlington National Cemetery Furor: ‘I Don’t Need Publicity’

    Donald Trump on Friday defended his decision to take photos and video at the graves of fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, a move his critics slammed as potentially illegal.“I wasn’t doing it—I don’t need publicity,” he said. “I get a lot of publicity. I would like to get a lot less publicity.”In fact, the former president, whose career was built on publicity, improbably claimed: “I would hire a public relations agent to get less publicity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily

  • Russia says it will change nuclear doctrine because of Western role in Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia will make changes to its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in response to what it regards as Western escalation in the war in Ukraine, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday. The existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state. Some hawks among Russia's military analysts have urged Putin to lower the threshold for nuclear use in order to "sober up" Russia's enemies in the West.

  • Fires at Russian energy plants after Ukraine drone attacks

    Ukraine has launched a wave of overnight drone attacks on Russia, including near the capital Moscow.

  • Trump issues statement from Gold Star families defending Arlington Cemetery visit and ripping Harris

    ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 gala is ‘green light to further violence’

    Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Dana Bash that the January 6 gala at Trump’s golf course “shows you that, for Donald Trump, he could give a damn about the country, about the Constitution, about the oath of office.”

  • Russia may have spent $1.3 billion on an aerial attack as inflation continues to soar in the country on the back of huge state defense spending

    The Ukrainian air force said Russia fired 77 Kh-101 missiles in the attack — they cost an estimated $10 million to $13 million each.

  • What a Trump Tax Cut for Seniors Would Really Mean, According to an Expert

    Presidential hopeful Donald Trump wants to give seniors a major tax break. On July 31, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "seniors should not pay tax on Social Security." While this might sound like...