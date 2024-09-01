Doctor Who won’t make me shut up, says Badenoch ahead of leadership launch

Kemi Badenoch will launch her Tory leadership campaign on Monday - Christopher Pledger for The Telegraph

Kemi Badenoch has said that “Doctor Who” won’t make her “shut up” as she announced a date for the launch of her Conservative Party leadership campaign.

Mrs Badenoch, the Tory MP for North West Essex, shared a clip on X, formely Twitter, revealing that she will kick off the campaign on Monday.

An accompanying teaser video references comments made by David Tennant, the Doctor Who actor, after the pair became embroiled in a row earlier this year.

Collecting an award for his support for the transgender community, Tennant told the British LGBT Awards ceremony that he wished Mrs Badenoch would “shut up”.

Tomorrow, I launch my @renewal2030 campaign to be the next leader of our great Conservative Party.



Join me at 11.00am, here on X! pic.twitter.com/yAalIDVM9M — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) September 1, 2024

Mrs Badenoch’s video opens with a clip of Tennant’s comments, cutting off at “I just wish her to shut up”. It then cuts to the Tory leadership contender, who says: “No, I will not shut up.

“When you have that type of cultural establishment trying to keep Conservatives down, you need someone like me who’s not afraid of Doctor Who or whoever, and who’s going to take the fight to them and not let them try and keep us down. That’s not going to happen with me.”

The full post reads: “Tomorrow I launch my renewal2030 campaign to be the next leader of our great Conservative Party. Join me at 11:00am here on X!”

Responding to Tennant’s comments at the time, Mrs Badenoch called him a “rich, lefty, white male celebrity” who had attacked her even though she was the only black woman in government.

She was defended by Rishi Sunak, the former prime minister, who wrote on X: “Freedom of speech is the most powerful feature of our democracy. If you’re calling for women to shut up and wishing they didn’t exist, you are the problem.”