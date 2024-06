About 795,000 Americans suffer a stroke each year and it kills more than 140,000. Rhonda White-Hodge never imagined she’d have a stroke. “So, we get up in the morning. You know, we get our day started,” said White-Hodge. One February morning in 2024, she was taking care of her husband – who was on dialysis at the time – when all of a sudden she started to frown and fell to the floor.