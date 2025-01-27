Doctors look for clues on why 'super survivors' overcome cancer in first global study

CBC

A newcomer to Ottawa who devoted her life to helping people back home, but who struggled in her final months with mental illness, has died after being found downtown in the cold on Jan. 10.As her grieving loved ones now prepare to lay her to rest, Marceline Tawembi's story is highlighting the challenge of getting appropriate care for people in mental distress, her family says. Tawembi, 69, was an accomplished humanitarian worker from Congo who settled in Canada last year to spend more time with