Documents reveal details of Yellowknife firearm scare last month

The Hilltop Apartment Complex on 47th Street in Yellowknife in November. (Travis Burke/CBC - image credit)

Search warrant documents provide some insight into a suspected firearms incident in Yellowknife last month.

According to the information police provided under oath to get authorization to search a unit at Hilltop Apartments, a man showed up at the RCMP detachment at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 to report he had been chased by a man who was pointing a gun at him.

Police said the man was not wearing shoes or a jacket.

RCMP sent an officer to keep an eye on the unit. At 8:30 p.m. that night their emergency response team arrived and entered the residence. They arrested five men and five women, charging all of them with pointing a firearm or being a party to that crime.

Police said they entered the apartment without a warrant because they had reason to believe public safety was at risk.

According to the search warrant documents, which have not been proven in court, after clearing people out of the unit, the RCMP posted an officer there to guard it while they obtained a warrant to search it.

Police had been to the same unit that afternoon as part of another investigation. The RCMP say when they knocked on the door of the unit, Craig Strachan answered. He told police it wasn't his place but a friend lived there.

They looked up the 38-year-old on the police database and found he was facing charges for four different incidents and was bound by release conditions for each of them. All of the release conditions included not possessing or using a firearm.

The charges included four counts of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, using an imitation firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and assaulting a peace officer. Most of the charges were laid in Yellowknife, but some were for crimes alleged to have been committed in Winnipeg.

Police got the search warrant they were after at 3 a.m. According to a report on what they found, they seized nine cell phones and a pump-action shotgun they found under a couch in the living room.

As a result of the investigation, Strachan was charged with pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

The friend who lived in the residence was charged with unsafe storage of a firearm. No charges were laid against the others who were arrested by the RCMP emergency response team.