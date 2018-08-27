Dodger Stadium Power Outage Leaves Players, Fans in the Dark

Baseball fans and players alike were left in the dark during a faceoff between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 25, when the power suddenly cut out mid-game at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

This marks the second power outage at the stadium in the past month, according to the Los Angeles Times

A temporary disruption to the stadium’s power supply was to blame, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, adding that when incidents like that occur, it takes time for the stadium’s systems to restart. Credit: Dave Lanzarin via Storyful