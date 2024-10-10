Dodgers beat Padres forcing NLDS Game 5

CBC

It has never been more complicated or more expensive to watch hockey than it is right now. And yet, as the puck drops on this NHL season, the broadcasting rights landscape in Canada is bracing for much more dramatic changes. And experts warn whatever changes come, they won't make it easier on fans trying to watch hockey."I think we're headed for an era of greater complication," says Cary Kaplan, founder and president of Cosmos Sports.Since 2013, Rogers Communications has held the exclusive right