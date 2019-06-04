Dodgers P Urias will not face domestic battery charges

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will not face misdemeanor charges following his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery on May 13 at a Los Angeles shopping mall, the city attorney's office announced Monday.

The city prosecutor announced the incident between the pitcher and a female companion was not worthy of prosecution because it did not result in injury, the alleged victim never claimed to be a victim and that Urias has no criminal record.

A witness told police that Urias shoved his companion, but her statement to police as that she fell as they argued.

Urias, 22, still must complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program while accepting responsibility for abusive behavior toward the victim. Urias must also attend a hearing with the city attorney where he will be told that no action will be taken as long as he avoids violent criminal behavior for a full year.

Urias is 3-2 with a 3.78 ERA this season, making four starts early in the season before moving to the bullpen. He has struggled since his return from a seven-game suspension stemming from the mall incident, giving up four earned runs over five innings.

Major League Baseball still could issue additional punishment to Urias, as it has yet to close its investigation into the incident.

--Field Level Media