Doechii cries during emotional Grammy Awards win for best rap album: 'I bared my life'

The "Swamp Princess" is now a Grammy-certified royal.

Breakout hip-hop star Doechii took home the prize for best rap album at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. The Tampa, Florida, emcee became the third woman in the award show's history, behind Lauryn Hill (1997) and Cardi B (2019), to win the honor.

"I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape," said a teary-eyed Doechii, who was presented the award by Cardi B herself. "I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I would be rewarded and that He would show me just how good it can get."

Rapper Doechii won best rap album at Sunday's Grammy Awards, becoming the third woman in the award show's history to claim the prize.

Who is Doechii? Meet the critically acclaimed rap phenom up for Grammys best new artist

ADVERTISEMENT

Doechii, born Jaylah Hickmon, also gave a shoutout to her Black heritage during the emotional acceptance speech, offering an uplifting message to her fellow Black women.

"You can do it. Anything is possible," Doechii said. "Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you." It clearly resonated with Gayle King, who appeared to shout "preach" from her seat in the audience.

Later in the ceremony, Doechii took to the Grammys stage for an electric medley performance of "Catfish" and "Denial is a River," the latter of which peaked at No. 10 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The rapper dazzled with razor-sharp choreography and a lightning-fast quick change onstage.

After the performance, Doechii said backstage that her landmark victory "feels incredible" and "bigger than me," adding, "Art wins. Authenticity wins. Vulnerability wins."

Of her performance, she said: "It meant everything to prove myself tonight. It was about Broadway and dance and theater and art, and I think I brought that to the stage."

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper's 2024 mixtape "Alligator Bites Never Heal," the project that won her best rap album, is a lyrical exhibition that is equal parts contemporary R&B ("Slide"), introspective "real hip-hop" (a trope Doechii has fun with on "Boom Bap") and braggadocious rap ("Nissan Altima," "Catfish").

The "What It Is (Block Boy)" emcee has gotten some impressive co-signs in her rise to music stardom. Former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate Kendrick Lamar gave her props, calling her "the hardest out" upon the release of her latest drop.

In 2023, she opened for both Beyoncé on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour and Doja Cat on her Scarlet Tour.

Doechii releases new single 'Nosebleeds'

Doechii is celebrating her Grammy win with some new music.

The rapper released the single "Nosebleeds" late Sunday. Lyrically, the triumphant track sees Doechii thank her supporters and address the speculation surrounding her nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doechii co-wrote the song with producer Jonas Jeberg. "Nosebleeds" was executive produced by Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith and Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr.

(This story was updated to add new information.)

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman, Kelly Lawler and Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Doechii at Grammys: Rapper gets emotional with best rap album win