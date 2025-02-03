Who is Doechii, the critically acclaimed rap phenom and best rap album Grammy winner?

Doechii, winner for best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal," at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

Singer-songwriter and rapper Doechii's ascent has been as steady as her flows.

The Tampa, Florida native has long been a star to watch, from her 2019 compilation "Coven Music Session, Vol. 1" to breakout 2023 single "What It Is (Block Boy)."

But it was the 26-year-old's critically acclaimed and Grammy-winning 2024 mixtape, "Alligator Bites Never Heal" — a lyrical exhibition that is equal parts contemporary R&B ("Slide"), introspective "real hip-hop" (a trope Doechii has fun with on "Boom Bap") and braggadocious rap ("Nissan Altima," "Catfish") — that earned Doechii her first three Grammy nominations, including her win for best rap album.

Doechii performs at the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on Dec. 18, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Following a characteristically impressive Grammys performance, Doechii became only the third woman to take home the trophy for best rap album, following in the footsteps of Cardi B ("Invasion of Privacy") in 2019 and Lauryn Hill ("The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill") in 1999.

"I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape," a teary-eyed Doechii said in her speech after being presented the award by Cardi B herself. "I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I would be rewarded and that He would show me just how good it can get."

Doechii also vied for best new artist at the 2025 awards and faced stiff competition from meteoric powerhouse (and eventual winner) Chappell Roan, pint-sized "Espresso" hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter and "A Bar Song" breakout Shaboozey, along with Benson Boone, Khruangbin, RAYE and Teddy Swims.

Here's more about the rap starlet following her historic win at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

What to know about Doechii

The rapper-singer has some impressive co-signs. Former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate Kendrick Lamar has given her props, calling her "the hardest out" upon the release of her latest drop. In 2023, she opened for both Beyoncé on her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour and Doja Cat on her Scarlet Tour.

The former would go on to name Doechii (as well as Memphis MC GloRilla) as one of her favorite rappers right now, while the latter said of Doechii's place in the music industry: "We need you."

Not to mention, she boasts standout features on Katy Perry's "I'm His, He's Mine" (debuting the song in a risqué performance at the VMAs) and a high-octane verse on Tyler, the Creator's "Balloons."

The self-proclaimed "Swamp Princess" also delivered a set of viral live performances in late 2024 — at Tyler's Camp Flog Gnaw, on NPR's Tiny Desk and an interpretive (and self-choreographed) performance of her tracks "Denial is a River" and "Boiled Peanuts" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" — that made casual fans into believers.

Why is her name Doechii?

Born Jaylah Hickmon, at 11 years old, Doechii crafted her alter-ego in her diary after getting bullied. "'I am Doechii.' It literally just came to me," she told Vulture in 2022.

The persona led to a boost in her confidence that fans can still hear in her music today.

"Jaylah might've been getting bullied, but I decided Doechii wouldn't stand for that (expletive)," she continued. "My whole attitude was different. It stuck."

Doechii attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles.

How was Doechii discovered? What song is Doechii famous for?

After the release of "Coven Music" and 2020's "Oh The Places You'll Go," Doechii achieved viral fame for her TikTok-viral track "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" in 2021. The traction from the record led to her signing to TDE, where she dropped the singles "What It Is (Block Boy)" and "Persuasive" (with a remix from SZA) and her first major-label EP "She / Her / Black B----)."

Since then, social media chatter has continued to highlight the rap singer as someone to reckon with, culminating in the release of the full-throttle single "Nissan Altima" from "Alligator Bites." The mixtape is her first project to chart on the Billboard 200 and is one of just a handful of mixtapes to ever get a Grammy nomination.

The video for her melodramatic "Alligator Bites" track "Denial is a River" — in which the rapper goes back and forth with her therapist-alter-ego about a closeted boyfriend cheating on her and other personal struggles while in the limelight — has gained popularity as well, parodying classic 1990s sitcoms and featuring cameos from Zack Fox and labelmates SiR and Schoolboy Q.

Contributing: Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys 2025: Meet Doechii, best rap album winner