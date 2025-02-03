Doechii Wows Grammys With Show-Stopping ‘Catfish’ and ‘Denial Is a River’ Performance After Best Rap Album Win
Doechii stole the show at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening with a dual performance of “Catfish” and “Denial is a River,” capping off an evening that already saw the rapper win the award for best rap album of the year for “Alligator Bites Never Heal.”
Doechii took the stage second amid a medley of performances by other best new artist nominees, including Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey and Raye.
More from Variety
Chappell Roan Electrifies Grammys With 'Pink Pony Club,' Rodeo Clowns and Powerhouse Vocals
Beyoncé Wins Grammy for Best Country Album, Accepting Award From Taylor Swift: 'I Was Not Expecting This'
Sabrina Carpenter Fakes Stage Errors, Tap Dances and Mixes 'Espresso' With 'Please Please Please' in Playful Grammys Performance
A cut to the audience saw a stunned Billie Eilish exclaiming, “Oh my God!”
Doechii is only the third woman to win in the history of the nearly 30-year-old category behind only Lauryn Hill and Cardi B, who awarded Doechii with her first-ever Grammy.
This is the first year as a nominated artist for Doechii, with additional nods in the best rap performance (“Nissan Altima”) and best new artist categories.
The Tampa-based rapper first broke through in late 2021 with the viral hit “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” before becoming the first female rapper signed to Top Dawg Entertainment in a joint partnership with Capitol Records. Doechii nabbed her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with 2023’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Kodak Black, a track that was also certified platinum.
In 2023, Doechii toured with Doja Cat, opening for the “Scarlet” tour, before releasing her first full-length project, the mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” in 2024 to critical acclaim. Doechii’s meteoric rise following the release of “Alligator Bites” included a breakout Tiny Desk Concert and a memorable collaboration with Issa Rae as the voice of her inner dialogue on “Denial Is a River.” In December 2024, Doechii was named Variety’s Hitmakers hip-hop disruptor of the year.
Best of Variety
Oscars: Best Picture - PGA Voting Closes. Which Film Benefits From the Preferential Ballot?
Grammy Predictions, From Beyoncé to Kendrick Lamar: Who Will Win? Who Should Win?
Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.