When does 'The Bear' Season 3 come out? Release date, cast, where to watch

Jeremy Allen White (center) stars as Carmy, who turned his family's beef sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment in "The Bear."

Emmy Award-winning TV show "The Bear" is set to return to FX and Hulu.

The show takes viewers deep into the food industry through the eyes of a young chef named Carmen (Carmy) Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White.

The second season of the hit series, which released in June 2023, has won a slew of awards, including Best Comedy at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) at the Golden Globes.

The show was renewed for a third season in November 2023, which is set to be released this month, and earlier this year was renewed for a fourth season, with production for Season 4 beginning immediately after the release of Season 3.

Here's what you need to know about Season 3 of "The Bear."

'The Bear' Season 3 release date

All 10 episodes of the third season of "The Bear' will arrive on Hulu on Thursday, June 27, according to the streaming platform.

'The Bear': Watch on Hulu

'The Bear' Season 3 cast

Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmy and Ayo Edebiri returns as Sydney, Carmy's sous chef. Ebon Moss-Bachrach will also return as Richie, the manager at The Original Beef.

The series also stars:

Lionel Boyce

Liza Colón-Zayas

Abby Elliott

Matty Matheson

Oliver Platt

Molly Gordon

Season 2 saw Hollywood heavyweights such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk and John Mulaney, among others, serve as guest stars, however FX has not revealed any potential guest stars for Season 3.

'The Bear' Season 3 trailer

FX released the official trailer for Season 3 on May 29.

How to watch Seasons 1 & 2 of 'The Bear'

The first two seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

