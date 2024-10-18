Who Does Brett Goldstein Play in ‘Shrinking’ Season 2?

SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Shrinking.

Brett Goldstein has shed the beard and prickly personality of one Roy Kent from Ted Lasso for a very different character in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Shrinking, which he co-created with Bill Lawrence and star Jason Segel.

Goldstein is a very important addition to the cast in the second installment of the therapy comedy show because his character is key to the plot.

For all the details about who Brett Goldstein plays in Shrinking Season 2, read on.

Episode 1 – “Jimmying”

As mentioned and alluded to in Season 1 of Shrinking from time to time, Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) lost his wife Tia (Lilan Bowden) in a car accident, and the first episode of the series picked up a bit after this had happened, when Jimmy was still reeling from grief.

At the end of the first episode of Season 2, Goldstein appears, and the connection is made that he was the drunk driver who killed Tia. Clean-shaven and somber-looking, he has come to Jimmy’s office asking if they can talk.

Jimmy, who immediately gets triggered, yells at Goldstein’s character, who remains nameless, to leave. Jimmy had described the moments he gets on the scene of his wife’s death to Sean at the beginning of Season 2, and the montage returns with a more clearly shown Goldstein getting put into a cop car. (In the credits, Goldstein’s character is named Louis.)

Episode 2 – “I Love Pain”

In the second episode of Shrinking Season 2, after Alice passes her driver’s test, Jimmy finally tells her about how the guy approached him. Later on in the episode, Alice’s friend Summer (Rachel Stubington) calls him ‘Double D’ for Drunk Driver. Summer also suggests that Alice write him a letter with all of her feelings and anger. Summer did that when her dad split. The therapists in Alice’s life approve of this idea. Alice even reads the beginnings of her letter to Jimmy, and this is when we learn that the character’s last name is Winston since Alice refers to him as Mr. Winston. At the end of episode 2, Alice takes the Bronco out to spy on the guy at his house. From the looks of it, he lives alone.

