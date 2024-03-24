What does the new Federal funding bill mean for border communities?
Congress passed a new funding bill, avoiding a government shutdown. But what does the new bill mean for Arizona border communities?
Congress passed a new funding bill, avoiding a government shutdown. But what does the new bill mean for Arizona border communities?
Dark Brandon strikes again.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said that Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) “unleashed the demons” when he spearheaded an effort last year to oust former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from his leadership post. Gingrich was responding to a question from Fox host Laura Ingraham on why some House Republicans, like Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and…
“Shark Tank” host and investor Kevin O’Leary slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James’ (D) attempts to seize assets from former President Trump in relation to his recent civil fraud trial Friday. “Property rights are mentioned 37 times in the Constitution. Due process — very important. Why steal someone’s assets in 27 days? Why not…
Russia said on Friday that if the United States knew for sure that Ukraine was not involved in a mass shooting incident at a concert hall near Moscow Washington should share any information it had. White House spokesperson John Kirby said earlier on Friday that there was "no indication at this time that Ukraine, Ukrainians were involved". "The White House said it sees no signs that Ukraine or Ukrainians are involved in the terrorist attack in Moscow," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
A merger deal involving former President Trump’s Truth Social platform is the latest financial twist in the White House race as he looks to close the fundraising gap with President Biden. Biden’s campaign operation has been significantly outraising Trump’s a couple of months into 2024 even as polls show a close race nationally with Trump leading…
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has shown herself again to be attention-seeking, spiteful, unserious and proudly ignorant. All things MAGA.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed Saturday that four suspected gunmen responsible for the terror attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall were arrested near Russia's western border with Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported. ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly attack Friday night, in which gunmen opened fire on concertgoers at one Moscow's largest entertainment complexes. Earlier, Russian media posted unverified photos of a car they said belonged to some of the attackers near Russia's western border and a Russian MP said at least two suspects were detained after a car chase and a shootout, though neither of these have been verified or confirmed by Russian authorities.
The contempt with which former Trump officials hold the former president is laid bare in the lengthy thread.
Ty Cobb delivered a blistering analysis of Aileen Cannon’s actions in the case and lobbed in the most backhanded compliment, too.
Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. A U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that U.S. intelligence agencies had learned the group's branch in Afghanistan was planning an attack in Moscow and shared the information with Russian officials.
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host flipped the former president’s desire right back at him.
House Oversight and Accountability Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) suggested the impeachment vote against President Biden may not be the “best path” and said he instead thinks criminal referrals will be the way to go. “I believe that the best path to accountability is criminal referrals,” Comer told Newsmax hosts Thursday. The Oversight Committee held a…
Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesGeorgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed on her Republican colleague Mike Gallagher on Saturday, calling his decision to resign from Congress next month “an intentional betrayal.”“He should be expelled if he refuses to leave immediately in order to allow his district to hold a special election to elect a representative so that their district can have a voice for the remainder of the 118th Congress!,” Greene said about the Wisconsin congressman on X. “Leaving afte
The late-night host has some ideas on how the former president can pay off his $464 million bond.
(Bloomberg) -- The Russian oil-export machine funding the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine is finally getting some grit in its gears.Most Read from BloombergRussia Mourns 133 Killed in Deadliest Moscow Attack in DecadesPutin Rejected Terror Alert Before Deadliest Attack in DecadesHarassment and Drugs Plagued a Citigroup Division for YearsPutin’s Ukraine Plan at Heart of Response to Moscow AttackFAA Weighs Curbing New Routes for United Following MishapsIndian oil refiners — Moscow’s second-biggest custom
Here is a look at why Russia is changing its terminology. President Vladimir Putin coined the term "special military operation" - the Russian initials are SVO - on Feb. 24, 2022, the day he launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The notion that Russia is not fighting an actual war has become impossible to sustain, given the scale of casualties, the huge increase in defence spending and military production, and the frequency of Ukrainian strikes not only in border areas but deep into Russian territory.
The Fulton County prosecutor denied feeling any embarrassment for her conduct, saying, "I don’t think my reputation needs to be reclaimed."
"Remember when he said inject bleach?" Biden said at a fundraiser. "I think he must've done it."
The U.S. economy boomed last year, despite gloomy predictions. But a trade war could stop that growth in its tracks, economists say.
Mexico’s president said Friday he won’t fight Mexican drug cartels on U.S. orders, in the clearest explanation yet of his refusal to confront the gangs. Over the years, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has laid out various justifications for his “hugs, not bullets” policy of avoiding clashes with the cartels. In the past he has said “you cannot fight violence with violence,” and on other occasions he has argued the government has to address “the causes” of drug cartel violence, ascribing them to poverty or a lack of opportunities.