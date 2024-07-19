When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 start? Release date, collabs, items and more

Wolverine and Dr. Doom could return to Fortnite in its next season (Epic Games)

Fortnite’s latest season began not too long ago, but players are already looking ahead to what the future holds.

Building on the recent, record-breaking success of Fortnite OG, which saw the return of the classic Chapter 1 map from 2018, the game’s next season is also primed to be an epic throwback.

Here’s what we know about Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4, including its release date and new features.

When is Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 coming out?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is set to be released on August 16, 2024, following the conclusion of the current, nitro-fueled Season 3 on the same date.

What is the new season’s theme?

Chapter 5 Season 4 is rumored to revolve around Marvel’s superheroes, who are poised to return to the game two years after their previous crossover.

This time around, trash-talking buddies Deadpool and Wolverine could make an appearance, according to leaks and rumours, to tie in with the release of their eponymous new movie ahead of the new season.

Excitingly, players may be able to use Wolverine’s claws as a melee weapon in the game for the first time since 2020.

a 'Fortnite x Deadpool & Wolverine' Collab is most likely happening in Season 4 (Marvel Season) as Epic are currently re-working the old "Wolverine Claws" Mythic specifically for S4, and they usually try to re-release old Battle Pass collabs with alternative designs/suits 👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/wfedqRE28d — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 26, 2024

The possibility of a Marvel-themed season was originally revealed in a leaked Fortnite roadmap earlier this year, which featured a grainy image of Dr. Doom. One of the earliest Marvel supervillains, Dr. Doom (whose real name is Victor Von Doom) is an arch nemesis of Marvel’s first family, the Fantastic Four, who are returning to the big screen in July 2025.

In line with the recent trend of revisiting Fortnite's past, the next season may see the revival of more classic weapons, items, and locations from earlier seasons. However, specific details on these are still unknown.

What about new weapons?

A few new weapons and items have been leaked for Season 4 so far, such as the Striker Burst Rifle V2 and Super LaunchPad. Other potential additions include the Dual SMG and a new Heavy Sniper variant.

While Epic Games has not officially revealed much about the next season yet, more information and teasers are expected to surface closer to the August 16th release date. The theme, battle pass content, and additional gameplay changes will likely be unveiled then.