Does France's hard-line immigration law breach the constitution?

A top French court is reviewing the government's controversial immigration reform to check that measures toughening the treatment of non-EU migrants do not breach France's constitution. RFI looks at what the legal experts will be considering – and what they might rule has to change.

A toughened revision of the government's immigration bill was passed on 19 December thanks to support from the right-wing Republicans (LR). It was also backed by Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN).

The law makes it more difficult for non-EU migrants to bring family members to France, and delays their access to welfare. Another controversial provision makes it harder for immigrants to claim social benefits, including healthcare.

Left-wing parties voted against the reform, some members of Macron's centrist Renaissance party abstained, and the health minister resigned in protest.

Rights groups have denounced it as “the most regressive immigration law in decades”, while a third of France’s 101 departments said they would refuse to implement the provisions on benefits for non-citizens.

Separate referrals have been made by left-wing MPs and senators, as well as the president of the National Assembly, Yaël Braun-Pivet – a member of Macron's Renaissance party.

Contentious areas



