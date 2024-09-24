When does 'Grotesquerie' premiere? Date, time, where to watch new show featuring Travis Kelce

Sherri Shepherd and Niecy Nash-Betts and attend FX's "Grotesquerie" New York Premiere at Spring Studios on September 23, 2024 in New York City.

Ryan Murphy has a new drama horror series set to premiere on FX with a special guest star set to add to his acting resume.

Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and the boyfriend of pop superstar Taylor Swift, will guest star in "Grotesquerie," a 10-episode limited series that premieres Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The 10-episode limited series centers on Detective Lois Tryon (Niecy Nash-Betts) who attempts to decipher who's behind a series of crimes and torments her with their wrongdoings. At a loss for leads, she partners with Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and reporter, to find the culprit.

The series held its premiere Monday night in New York, and while Kelce himself wasn't in attendance, his mother, Donna Kelce, told USA TODAY while walking the red carpet why her son is well-suited for a transition into acting.

"He's one of those types of individuals who's kind of like a chameleon," she said. "He can be with people of varying different walks of life and fit in. He's always been able to do that, and I think he has a lot to draw from with all of the individuals that he's been around."

Here's what you need to know about the series, including the full cast, trailer, and how you can watch.

Travis Kelce, the actor? NFL player might have 'enormous' acting career after Ryan Murphy show 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce onscreen: Travis Kelce to star in 'Grotesquerie.' It's not his first time onscreen

'Grotesquerie' premiere date, time

The two-episode premiere of the series is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

How to watch 'Grotesquerie' premiere

Fans can watch the series live on FX, or stream it the next day on Hulu, according to the network.

'Grotesquerie' cast

In addition to Kelce, who will play an unspecified role, "Grostesquerie" stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, and Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan.

Other cast members include:

Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd

Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie

Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon

'Grotesquerie' trailer

FX released the official trailer for the series on Sept. 4.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Grotesquerie': Date, time, where to watch new show with Travis Kelce