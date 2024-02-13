How does Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes win a Super Bowl? It starts with a haircut

DeJuan Bonds isn’t saying he’s responsible for Patrick Mahomes’ success.

He could never take credit for the quarterback’s sidearm passes, fake-outs and football IQ that have led him to his three-time Super Bowl MVP acclaim.

What Bonds is saying, however, is that every time he’s been to the Super Bowl to trim Mahomes’ curly high-and-tight, the Chiefs have won.

(He wasn’t at the 2021 game when Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay. Don’t worry, Chiefs, he won’t let it happen again.)

What’s the rationale for a haircut boosting athletic abilities? Bonds put it simply: “You get a haircut, you look good, you play good.”

Bonds — who’s been cutting Mahomes’ hair since the quarterback’s rookie season — was in Las Vegas to spruce up his locks, as well as those of about 30 other players. Mecole Hardman, Trent McDuffie, Isiah Pacheco. He rattled their names off, then stopped: “A lot of players,” he said.

He buzzed and clipped on Friday, Saturday, even into Sunday that weekend. They took turns wearing Bonds’ salon capes while he cleaned them up.

Bonds said the players were pumped to battle the San Francisco 49ers.

“They didn’t seem to have a doubt we weren’t going to win the game,” Bonds said.

In a video on Bonds’ Instagram, wide receiver Sky Moore admires his fresh cut, turning to the side to show his fade.

“What y’all think I’ve got going on, am I ready for the game?” he says. “This might be the best one, no cap.”

Mahomes first came to Bonds’ Overland Park barber shop, Purple Label, at 11934 W. 119th St., at the beginning of his NFL career, sporting a so-so mohawk. But after Bonds was finished, Mahomes had his well-known ‘do.

Mahomes and his locks have since starred in a series of Head & Shoulders commercials with former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu.

DeJuan Bonds is known around Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes’ barber.

But for Mahomes, the legendary player he is, average clippers won’t do the trick.

Since 2019, Bonds has opened a new box of Wahl clippers for Mahomes at the beginning of each season. They won’t touch anyone else’s hair. Mahomes signs them, then they go back in the box.

Repeat the next season.

And while, yes, Bonds and Mahomes might be a little tighter than the average barber and customer, he said it’s not uncommon for players to get a cut before a big game, even bringing their stylist along.

“Everybody gets their hair cut before the game — maybe not everybody, but most people,” he said. “It’s become a thing.”

In Bonds’ 26-plus-year career, he’s touched the heads of dozens of Kansas City Royals and Chiefs players. But undoubtedly, there’s something special about Mahomes.

Three Super Bowl wins. Two back-to-back. Comparisons to Tom Brady.

But the Mahomes hairdo as we know it may soon be coming to an end.

On Tuesday’s “Pat McAfee Show,” Mahomes said he planned to switch it up.

“It’s gone this offseason, I promise y’all,” he said. “I got a 3-year-old at home, I can’t keep the mohawk going. At least change it up a little bit.”

Bonds wouldn’t give too much away about what Mahomes’ hair will look like.

“A change is coming,” Bonds said. “Get ready for the new-look Mahomes.”

It might be time for Bonds to break out a new pair of clippers.