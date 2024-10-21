When does 'Love is Blind' come out? Which couples broke up? What to know for Season 7 finale

Editor's note: Season 7 spoilers ahead!

It's almost time to say "I do."

Season 7 of "Love is Blind" is inching towards its conclusion, which means preparations to walk down the aisle are underway for Season 7's remaining couples.

Of the seven couples who got engaged in the pods, only three have remain committed and are preparing for their weddings while the rest have split and gone their separate ways.

With the weddings right around the corner, here's what to know about Season 7 of "Love is Blind," including which couples are together, trailer and how to watch the finale episode.

(L to R) Garrett Hoseman, Taylor Krause in Season 7 of "Love Is Blind."

When does 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 finale come out? Date, time

The final episode (Episode 12) of "Love is Blind" Season 7 featuring the weddings is set to release on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 3 a.m. ET. All previous episodes of the season are available to stream on Netflix.

How to watch 'Love Is Blind' Season 7

Season 7 of "Love is Blind" streams on Netflix.

Previous seasons of "Love is Blind" are also available to stream on Netflix.

Taylor Krause in in Season 7 of "Love Is Blind."

When is the 'Love is Blind' reunion episode?

The reunion episode of "Love is Blind" Season 7 will stream on Netflix one week after the finale airs on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET, as per the streaming platform.

Brittany and Leo, who broke up as the show progressed, announced the reunion episode in a hilarious video during which they poked fun at each other.

The episode will see the season's cast "join hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey to revisit the season’s twists and turns, share reactions to watching their stories unfold on screen, and reveal where their relationships stand today," as per Netflix.

(L to R): Alexandra Brown, Ashley Adionser and Hannah Jiles Season 7 of "Love Is Blind."

Which couples are still together in 'Love is Blind' Season 7?

Here's a list of all the couples who are still together going into Season 7 finale, as per Netflix:

Taylor and Garrett

Ashley and Tyler

Marissa and Ramses

(L to R): Tyler Frances, Ashley Adionser in Season 7 of "Love Is Blind."

Which couples broke up in 'Love is Blind' Season 7?

The couples who got engaged in the pods and are no longer together include:

Monica and Stephen

(L to R): Stephen Richardson, Monica Davis in Season 7 of "Love Is Blind."

Monica and Stephen broke up after Monica found incriminating texts of "sexual" nature to another woman on Stephen's phone, according to Netflix. When she confronted Stephen about the texts, Stephen said he drunkenly texted the other woman during a sleep test and attempted to own up to his “completely stupid mistake” and reassure her, but Monica said she was done.

'Stupid mistake': What happened between Stephen and Monica on 'Love is Blind'? And what is a sleep test?

Hannah and Nick

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka on Season 7, Episode 6, of "Love is Blind."

Finding love in the pods wasn't a smooth sailing for Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka. While in the pods, Hannah also developed a deep connection with Leo and broke it off with Nick. However, very soon she regrets the decision, and Nick gives her another chance and the two get engaged and declare their love for each other. The newly engaged couple then jets off to Mexico with the other couples where they get into a tiff after Nick flirts with another woman. However, they end their trip on a good note with a goal to work on themselves and their bond.

Back in D.C. Hannah realizes Nick's lifestyle does not match her own and she finds him to be immature, given that he is still on his parents' phone plan and lived in their basement prior to moving in with her. However, they continue their relationship, meeting each other's parents and making plans for their big day.

Hannah, meanwhile, continues to grow frustrated over Nick's lack of initiative and a night out with the other couples during which Nick connects with his former pod flame Katie proves to be the final nail in the coffin. After the meeting, Hannah lashes out at him because she feels disrespected. Eventually, Hannah decides to break off the relationship with Nick feeling she is demeaning him with her criticism. While the two end things with a hug, Hannah remarks that she doesn't know if "he’s even real."

Brittany and Leo

(L to R): Leo Braudy, Brittany Wisniewski in Season 7 of "Love Is Blind."

While Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy also got engaged in the pods, they were not chosen to go to Mexico with the other couples. So, the two took a trip of their own to Miami where they realized they did not have any chemistry and could not envision the engagement progressing into a marriage and decided they were better off as friends.

"We had a lot of conversations throughout the trip, and mutually came to the conclusion that we just didn't see it turning into marriage," Leo had earlier told People.

'No chemistry': 'Love is Blind's' Leo and Brittany address their breakup

Alexandra and Tim

(L to R): Timothee Godbee, Alexandra Brown in Season 7 of "Love Is Blind."

"A love of family, a commitment to faith, and a compatibility" brought Timothee Godbee and Alexandra Brown together in the pods and their connection strengthened outside the pods as they bonded over the hardships their families faced. However, an explosive disagreement that happened off-camera in Mexico created the first crack in their relationship though the two vowed to communicate and work on their relationship after. Upon returning to D.C., the two met their significant others' families and things appeared to have taken a positive turn until Alex decided to take a nap while Tim's parents were visiting, leading Tim to believe that she is not serious about their relationship.

"While Alex says she never intended to disrespect his family, he can’t see past the perceived slight," Netflix said and the two parted ways with Tim storming out of their apartment.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 hosts

Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosts "Love is Blind" Season 7. They have been hosting the show since its debut in 2020.

L to R: Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey in Season 7 "Love Is Blind."

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 trailer

