Does magic really exist? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast

Seven-year-old Julia in London thinks that rainbows and the Northern Lights are magical. But if a scientist tells her how they work, will she still believe they are? Join us to find out on The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast!

Featuring Partha Chowdhury, professor of physics at UMass Lowell in the US.

This is the last episode in the first season of The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast, published in partnership with FunKids, the UK’s children’s radio station. It’s hosted and produced by Eloise. The executive producer is Gemma Ware.

Email your question to curiouskids@theconversation.com or record it and send your question to us directly at funkidslive.com/curious.

And explore more articles from our Curious Kids series on The Conversation.

