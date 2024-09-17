When does 'The Penguin' come out? Release date, cast, where to watch the new 'Batman' series

Fans of DC Comics and Batman who have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of "The Penguin" series on HBO are in for a treat this week.

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, aka "The Penguin," the limited series is a continuation of "The Batman" movie from director Matt Reeves that came out in 2022. The series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

The 2022 film, which also starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, and Paul Dano as The Riddler, grossed over $772 million worldwide in the box office. A sequel, currently titled "The Batman Part II," is scheduled to be released in 2026, according to IMDB.

Here's what to know about "The Penguin," including when it premieres, when new episodes come out and how to watch the series.

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, aka 'The Penguin.'

When does 'The Penguin' premiere?

The series premieres on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

HBO will re-air the series premiere "multiple times" over the weekend, including on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

When do new episodes of 'The Penguin' come out?

Subsequent new episodes of the eight-episode series will premiere Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and Max, continuing with the second episode on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Cast of 'The Penguin'

Cast of "The Penguin", according to Warner Bros.:

Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb)

Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone)

Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar)

Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti)

Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni)

Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb)

Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni)

James Madio (Milos Grapa)

Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone)

Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone)

Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo)

Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush)

'The Penguin' trailer

Max released the official trailer for "The Penguin" on July 27.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Penguin': Release date, cast, where to watch new 'Batman' show