Does raccoon activity subside during the winter season in the South Sound?

File photo of a raccoon. Wildlife officials advise people not to feed raccoons or other wild animals.

Raccoon sightings are widespread in many places across the country, including the state of Washington.

You’ve probably encountered them rummaging through your garbage at some point or another or have had to brake while driving to allow them to safely cross the road.

Raccoons typically prefer to live in more forested areas that are near a water source, but they have adapted to live in different areas across the Evergreen State, including in urban areas where there is easy access to food and few predators, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) website.

Some people have turned to feeding their local raccoons or have even begun taking them in as pets, but this can cause raccoons to lose their fear of humans which could lead to them becoming aggressive or could also lead to your home being overrun by raccoons.

If you deal with constant unwanted raccoon activity, you’ve probably wondered if the activity will slow down at some point or if it is time to get professional help.

Unfortunately, raccoon activity does not subside, not even during the winter months.

Raccoon activity during the winter season

Unlike other small mammals such as chipmunks and hamsters, Raccoons do not hibernate during the winter. Instead they go into a dormancy stage called torpor which typically occurs when temperatures fall below 15 degrees Fahrenheit and only lasts a few weeks, according to the wildlife control company Critter Control.

While Western Washington can see below freezing temperatures during the coldest months, it is extremely rare for temperatures to drop below 20 degrees. In parts of the South Sound, such as in Tacoma, the average temperature on Dec. 31, the coldest day of the year, can range from 37 degrees Fahrenheit to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Weather Spark.

This means that raccoon activity in Tacoma is year-round.

While temperatures may not be cold enough for raccoons to enter torpor, it is still cold enough for them to seek shelter in dens that were likely built and abandoned by other animals. They can also choose to make a den inside of your home. According to Critter Control, raccoons prefer making their dens in attics, sheds, porches, crawlspaces and chimneys.

While in your home, raccoons will rummage through your belongings for den materials or for food which could mean damage to things such as insulation, drywall and pipes.

If you live in an area that has prevalent raccoon activity, it’s important to look for signs to ensure your home is safe

What are signs of raccoon activity during the winter?

There are several telltale signs that raccoons may have chosen your home as a den or food source.

The Critter Control websites states that these are a few of the signs to check for:

Tipped over trash cans

Scattered trash

Damaged gutters, fencing and porches

Damaged entry doors

Footprints around your home

Missing crops or poultry

Sounds of stomping or shuffling

Ways to prevent raccoon activity in and around your home

There are many ways to prevent attracting raccoons to your home, according to the WDFW:

Avoid feeding raccoons.

Limit access to garbage by keeping the lid on tight.

Keep pets indoors to avoid any conflict that could result in your pet being harmed.

Use a secure compost container instead of open compost sites.

Remove access to any sites that raccoons can use as a den by closing entries with boards, metal flashing or mesh hardware cloth.

House poultry in secure outdoor pens to prevent raccoons from accessing them.

While you might be tempted to deal with the issue yourself and trap the raccoons, Washington State law requires that you have proper certification. If you’d like to have a raccoon removed from your home you can apply for a Special Trapping Permit or you can request to have a licensed trapper from the state’s Wildlife Control Officer program come and remove it.