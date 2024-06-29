What does the SCOTUS ruling on homeless encampments mean for Arizona?
The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that cities can penalize the homeless for sleeping outdoors, by upholding a law banning homeless encampments. What does that mean for Arizona?
The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that cities can penalize the homeless for sleeping outdoors, by upholding a law banning homeless encampments. What does that mean for Arizona?
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.
The liquor licenses for Trump's 3 New Jersey golf clubs are all in his eldest son's name. But hiding behind Jr. isn't helping as NJ moves to revoke.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) says Joe Biden is a “good guy,” breaking with former President Trump’s repeated efforts to villainize the president as the corrupt mastermind behind schemes to steal elections and persecute political opponents. But McConnell, who has endorsed Trump, says there are plenty of compelling policy reasons to oust Biden from…
Wallace's claim about the former president's planned approach was too much for Jamie Gangel, who repeatedly laughed.
Biden seemed out of breath, hastily reciting facts while slurring and omitting words. At times, the president uttered nonsensical phrases.
MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon will have to report to jail on Monday after the nation’s highest court declined to indulge his pleas for a last-minute reprieve.Bannon, 70, was sentenced to four months in jail in 2022 for contempt of Congress after he blew off a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has spent two years since then trying every avenue of appeal, arguing that he was only following the advice of his lawyer, who told him then-President Donald Trump had evoked
Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a
Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe
"The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
The U.S. CNN presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump inspired reactions of woe, mockery and fear for Canadians across the country.
(Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blow to Agency PowerPanicked Emails, G
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The most severely wounded survivor of the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School now owns shooter Nikolas Cruz's name, and Cruz cannot give any interviews without his permission, under a settlement reached in a lawsuit.
A decision that strips authority away from federal agencies threatens the separation of powers, she argues
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday limited a federal obstruction law that has been used to charge hundreds of Capitol riot defendants as well as former President Donald Trump.
Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
Kelly McCandless has been arrested in connection with the incident that seriously injured Kyle Lively
Social media users spotted the far-right Republican's hypocrisy as she argued to reduce a top official's salary to $1 over DEI directives.