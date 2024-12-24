When does 'Squid Game' Season 2 premiere? Release date, cast, where to watch

More innocent childhood games are about to take a sinister turn as "Squid Game" returns for more carnage and mayhem.

The second season, which debuts this week, will see Gi-hun, or Player 456, reentering the deadly game in which unwitting Korean citizens are forced to gamble with their lives for a big cash prize. This time, though, Gi-hun has a plan: end the horrifying competition for good.

Netflix unveiled a first-look in February for the uber-popular Korean series, which inspired a nonlethal reality show version late last year. And more "Squid Game" is on the way, as creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had confirmed that a third and final season is expected to be released in 2025.

Here's what to know about the second season of "Squid Game" and how to watch all seven episodes.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game."

Ready for 'Squid Game' Season 2? Here's a refresher, just in case

When does 'Squid Game' Season 2 premiere?

Season 2 of "Squid Game" releases Thursday, Dec. 26.

Where to watch 'Squid Game' Season 2

Both seasons of "Squid Game," as well as its reality competition counterpart, "Squid Game: The Challenge," stream exclusively on Netflix.

Plans begin at $6.99 a month, which includes ads. Cost for a Netflix subscription runs as high as $22.99, which is the platform's premium ad-free tier that includes unlimited movies and shows streaming in 4K ultra high-definition.

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju in "Squid Game."

'Squid Game' Season 2 trailer

'Squid Game' Season 2 cast

Lee Jung-jae returns as Gi-hun after winning an Emmy for the role in 2022, becoming the first Asian actor to win the lead actor in a drama series award.

Lee Byung-hun, Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, and Lee Jung-jae attend a screening for Squid Game: Season 2 on Dec. 16 at Metrograph theatre in Manhattan, New York.

According to Netflix, other returning cast members for Season 2 include:

Wi Ha-joon as Detective Hwang Jun-ho

Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man

Gong Yoo as the Recruiter

New cast members for Season 2 include:

