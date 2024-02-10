Does any supermarket spread beat Nutella for your pancakes? I tested 14 to find out

Xanthe Clay tastes 14 varieties of chocolate spread to find the ultimate pancake topping

Back in the day, Pancake Day pancakes meant lemon and sugar. Nutella was the stuff of holidays, slathered over half-yard-wide crêpes by an insouciant Frenchman running the market stand in the village near our rental. There was jam, too, or cream or chestnut purée, but we always chose Nutella, which had the vague whiff of raffish glamour, of Sacha Distel and Bridget Bardot. Never mind that the chocolate-smeared crêpe, folded in four and wrapped in white paper, had the texture of spongy dishcloths. We loved them as much because they represented the triumph of pester power over our parents as for the soft, sickly pancake itself.

These days, a sprinkle of crunchy sugar and a squeeze of lemon juice still comes out top in surveys of the nation’s favourite pancake filling. But Nutella is snapping at its heels: one poll by Whole Earth last year reckoned that in combination with banana or strawberries (yes, even in February) it took the second and third spots.

It’s been a huge success story since Pietro Ferrero, a baker in Alba, northern Italy, first invented the spread, basing it on traditional gianduja, chocolate with ground hazelnuts. Just as gianduja had been developed in the early 19th century to stretch chocolate supplies during the Napoleonic wars, so “giandujot” (as it was originally called) was born out of the cocoa shortages post Second World War. It first went into large scale production, renamed Nutella, in 1964.

In those days locally-grown hazelnuts were plentiful and relatively cheap. Italy is still the world’s second largest producer, after Turkey, and 90 per cent of production goes into processing, largely in combination with chocolate. But currently, thanks in part to our Nutella habit, hazelnuts cost as much or more than cocoa on world markets, and demand is rising as the world grows more and more obsessed with the chocolatey, nutty spread. Nutella is now made with hazelnuts from all over the world.

Nutella took second place in Whole Earth's poll for the UK's favourite pancake filling

It isn’t cheap. A couple of years ago Ferrero, who makes Nutella, downsized the standard jar from 400g to 350g (an early example of shrinkflation), so the difference in price between supermarket own-label versions (still 400g) and the brand are even more marked that it might appear.

Those hazelnuts and cocoa do cost, but in fact cheap sugar and palm oil make up the bulk of Nutella. It’s not stated exactly how much but hazelnuts, skimmed milk powder and cocoa powder make up less than a third of the contents, and there are tiny amounts of emulsifier and vanillin, a synthetic vanilla flavouring. By my calculation, that leaves around two thirds palm fat and sugar.

No actual chocolate, though to be fair Nutella is transparent about this, calling itself a “hazelnut spread with cocoa” – better than supermarkets which label their versions “hazelnut chocolate spread” (or sometimes “chocolate hazelnut spread”).

Nutella-style spreads fall into three camps. There are the ones that aim to get as close to Nutella as possible. These are the standard supermarket brands, and they have the same 13 per cent hazelnut content as the original, and a similar amount of cocoa. The main difference is the addition of dried glucose syrup (which improves the shelf life and makes for a nice sticky texture) plus whey powder (a sweetener and bulker – keeping prices down for the manufacturer). Some blend the palm oil with vegetable oil, and some, notably, manage without flavouring: take a bow Essential Waitrose and Asda.

Then at the lower end there are the budget versions, from Morrisons (in-store only), Aldi, and Asda, which come in at around 30p per 100g. They’ve got minimal amounts of hazelnuts and cocoa. And at the high end, Marks & Spencer and Bonne Maman both offer versions with higher levels of nuts, and no palm oil, relying instead on rapeseed and sunflower oil.

You can make your own chocolate hazelnut spread, though you’ll need a high-powered blender to get proper smoothness, unless you spring for some ready-ground hazelnut butter. Blitz 250g of ground hazelnuts with 100g melted milk chocolate, plus a little vanilla, to silky smoothness, with 3 tbsp mild vegetable oil. You’ll struggle to knock up a 400g jar for less than six quid – nearly twice the price of Nutella – but it’ll be a very special spread.

Whichever version you choose, when dolloping chocolate hazelnut spread on your pancakes, consider sprinkling a rubble of chopped toasted hazelnuts on top, to add texture to that softness. Even Brigitte would agree, we need a bit rough with the smooth.

The value for money taste test

Xanthe tasted 14 products

Chocolate spread

Morrisons Savers Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

£1.15 for 400g (28.8p/100g)

I had high hopes of this budget spread, as it contains more cocoa than the others. Sadly, it’s got an oddly stale flavour, like a pack of bourbons left open for a month. Thick texture, perhaps down to the potato starch it includes, along with flavouring.

0 stars

M&S Plant Kitchen Smooth Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

£2.80 for 200g at Ocado (£1.40/100g)

Sticky texture and very nutty, but it’s overwhelmed by a stale biscuit flavour. Not very chocolatey either. Vegans, look elsewhere.

0 stars

Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

£2.15 for 400g (54p/100g)

This has a slightly ersatz flavour with a bitter aftertaste; it’s also rather sticky in texture.

0 stars

Asda Just Essentials Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

£1.35 for 400g (33.8p/100g)

Thick but not sticky, with a powdery graininess to the texture. Not much flavour at all except a hint of vegetable fat – like readymade chocolate-flavoured cake covering. On the upside, there’s no added flavouring.

Aldi Everyday Essentials Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

£1.15 for 400g (29p/100g)

Soft and creamy texture, but slightly powdery on the tongue. It tastes like drinking chocolate, not nuts, which isn’t totally unpleasant. Manages to be low in sugar but still tastes sweet.

Lidl Choco Nussa Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

£1.69 for 400g (42p/100g)

Another biscuity one, though not as stale-tasting as Morrisons Savers. Tastes of bourbons, rather than chocolate or hazelnuts.

Asda Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

£1.69 for 400g (42p/100g)

This has a powdery, grainy texture and tastes sweet with a bit of nuttiness but not much chocolate. Decent effort though, and it is good value.

Aldi Nutoka Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

£1.69 for 400g (42p/100g)

A soft spread that’s faintly powdery, with a punchy hazelnut flavour that, going by the long list of ingredients, might be added flavouring, along with the chocolate taste, too. Good value though.

Morrisons Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

£2.09 for 400g (52p/100g)

This has a lush texture – it’s creamy and sticky without any unpleasant graininess. A mild, balanced flavour but I would like it to be more chocolatey and hazelnutty.

Essential Waitrose Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

£2 for 400g (50p/100g)

A thick, almost truffley texture with a strong hit of hazelnut, despite having no flavouring. It’s very sweet, but the chocolate flavour isn’t discernible enough even though it has a higher cocoa content than some of the others.

Nutella

Around £3.20 for 350g, widely available (91p/100g)

Thick, sticky and chocolatey with the hazelnut flavour coming at the end. It’s good, and unusual in containing no sunflower or rapeseed oil, though it has palm oil. Very sweet though.

JimJams No Added Sugar Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

£2.80 for 350g at Tesco (80p/100g)

Contains erythritol instead of sugar which gives it a sherberty coolness that’s noticeably different from Nutella, but with a super smooth, creamy, fudgy texture and a nice clean chocolate nut flavour.

M&S Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Creme

£4.50 for 360g at Ocado (£1.25/100g)

Very soft, creamy and smooth, this and the (also excellent) Bonne Maman version were the only in test to be palm oil free. Less sweet than Nutella (which has a third more sugar) and creamier, but also less chocolatey. Lusciously nutty though.

Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

£3.25 for 250g from Tesco (£1.30 for 100g)

Slightly softer, smoother and a bit less sweet and chocolatey than Nutella but with decent nut flavour. At 20 per cent it’s the highest nut content on test, and it has real vanilla instead of artificial flavouring. Like the also excellent M&S Chocolate Hazelnut Creme, it’s unusual in being palm oil free, but pips it for price.