What does Tom Suozzi’s win on Long Island special election mean for the fall election?

Now that Democrat Tom Suozzi has officially been crowned the winner of this week’s closely watched Long Island congressional special election, analysts are sparring over what the results say about the political climate — and the race for control of Congress in the fall.

Depending on who you ask, Rep.-elect Suozzi’s healthier-than-expected victory over Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip could signal doom and gloom for GOP chances of clinging to their razor thin six-vote margin in the House.

Or it could mean little more than that Suozzi was the better candidate and ran a better campaign.

Lawrence Levy, a Hofstra professor who studies political trends in suburbia, called the verdict in NY-03 a canary in the coal mine for Republican chances in November.

Levy suggested it would make sense to predict that Suozzi’s moderate playbook on lightning-rod issues like the border and abortion rights could resonate elsewhere to the advantage of Team Blue.

“The outcome certainly (is a bellwether) for New York and the other suburban and exurban swing districts that the Dems lost in 2022,” Levy told the News. “And the outcome says: ‘Hey, we now know we can win back these districts.’”

He noted that many suburban districts in blue states, including several in the New York City suburbs, turned sharply to the right in the midterms. Suozzi’s win could represent the pendulum swinging back towards Democrats.

Bolstering this argument are voting results showing neighborhoods like Whitestone in Queens that were trending to Republicans returned to almost an even split in the Suozzi-Pilip race.

Hunter College political scientist Basil Smikle said there is plenty of good news for Democrats in Suozzi’s win.

But he said the national political climate as the fall election nears and the relative strengths and weaknesses of President Biden and former President Trump will go much further toward determining control of Congress.

“There’s a glimmer of hopes for Democrats that this race signals growing support for Democrats in the suburbs especially when they field more moderate candidates,” said Smikle, a Democratic strategist.

Story continues

Not everyone agrees that Suozzi’s win means much of anything for the rest of the country.

Jacob Rubashkin, an analyst with the non-partisan Inside Elections analysis firm, suggested that Suozzi’s win may be more Long Island-specific.

He warned that Democrats may try to replicate his success at their peril, especially if the strategy involved hot-button issues like immigration and the border, where opinions and timing may differ.

“The Los Angeles suburbs and Omaha and Des Moines are such different places than Nassau County and Queens,” Rubaskin said. “Suozzi was uniquely suited to speak to swing voters in this district, but the swing voters in other districts are different.”