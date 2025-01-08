When does 'The Traitors' Season 3 premiere? Release date, cast, where to watch

Treachery, murder and scheming is the name of the game when "The Traitors" debuts for its third season on Peacock.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the third season of the reality series will include "Survivor" winners, "Big Brother" favorites and familiar faces from "The Real Housewives" franchise, among others. When the contestants arrive at the famed Scottish mansion, a select few will become titular "traitors," tasked with scheming to eliminate the other contestants, called the "faithfuls," who must sniff them out before they're "murdered."

Here's everything to know about the third season of "The Traitors," including its premiere date and cast.

Alan Cumming, the host of "The Traitors."

'The Traitors' Season 3 cast: Which reality TV stars are partaking in murder mystery

When does 'The Traitors' Season 3 premiere?

"The Traitors" will premiere Thursday with the first three episodes of Season 3 at 9 p.m. EST. New episodes will then drop weekly.

The first two episodes of Season 3 will then air Jan. 20 on NBC at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EST.

Where to watch 'The Traitors' Season 3

All three seasons of "The Traitors," as well as the two seasons each of "The Traitors UK" hosted by Claudia Winkleman and "The Traitors Australia" hosted by Rodger Corser, are available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

Subscriptions begin at $7.99 a month.

'The Traitors' Season 3 trailer

Peacock released an official trailer Dec. 18 for the new season of "The Traitors."

"Oh, I've missed this," Cumming sneers in the trailer, which shows the new group of contestants plotting and scheming at the show's iconic Scottish castle. "Murder, treachery, secrets and lies."

Watch the trailer here:

'The Traitors' Season 3 cast

Celebrity contestants on Season 3 of "The Traitors" are pictured, from left to right: Bob Harper, Ciara Miller, Gabby Windey, Bob The Drag Queen, Nikki Garcia, Chanel Ayan.

Season 3 of "The Traitors" is filled with former "Survivor" cast members, "Big Brother" contestants and stars of the "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" franchise.

In a sneak peak released Jan. 1, Cumming introduces a twist before the game even begins: a masked figure, revealed to be "Survivor" great Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano, who can join the cast if someone else is kicked out of the mansion.

Here's a look at the rest of the season's celebrity contestants:

