Does Trey Lance’s return in 2024 impact Dallas Cowboys negotiations with Dak Prescott?

When the Dallas Cowboys sent a fourth-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers for quarterback Trey Lance, a $4.25 million roster bonus for 2024 was already guaranteed as part of Lance’s 4-year, $34.1 million contract he got for being a first round pick in 2021.

It was well understood that he was going to be with the Cowboys in 2024.

What happens beyond that is up to Lance.

The Cowboys are not expected to pick up Lance’s fifth-year option, which would guarantee him $22.4 million in 2025. Thus he is in line for free agency in 2025.

But the Cowboys will give him every opportunity to compete for the backup quarterback job against Cooper Rush in 2024.

Owner Jerry Jones guaranteed that with an affirmative “yes” last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Any assumptions that Lance will have an impact on the future of starting quarterback Dak Prescott is a bridge too far, as well as talk that Lance could possibly be “a possible solve at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings,” via a trade this offseason.

Lance is a Minnesota native.

But there is too much unknown about Lance for that to be a serious rumor.

Lance was the third quarterback for the Cowboys for much of the 2023 season and saw no game action.

“We don’t know any more on the field as far as experience in games,” Jones said. “We don’t know any more than when we brought him on, that being his time in college and his time at San Francisco. We didn’t get to see that.”

Lance appeared in just eight games for the 49ers before being dealt to Cowboys. In his eight appearances, the former North Dakota State star completed just 55% of his passes and threw for five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The 49ers simply gave up on the quarterback whom they traded three first-round picks to draft third overall in 2021.

The Cowboys took a flier on Lance to see if he could develop into a quarterback for the future. They like what they have seen in practice.

He will get a long look in the preseason and training camp this summer.

Story continues

But there the jury remains out.

“Arrow is really up,” Jones said. “He’s exceeded expectations as a person, as a worker, as a character. He’s got unique skills. He’s very much what we had planned on, hoped. When we gave the [fourth-round] pick, we knew we’d be paying the [fourth-year] bonus right now. That was a part of the same decision. That’s been reinforced with what he’s been for the team and the person he is, potentially the player. What we do know though is what he’s done in practice and what he’s been.

“I want to be real clear, we don’t know about his game experience, his competitive experience, but we do know his practice and what he’s done there. All plus.”

The Cowboys remain focused on Prescott as their starting quarterback in 2024 and beyond.

They still need to work out his contract situation. Prescott is heading into the final year of his deal and if an extension can’t be reached he will be a free agent in 2025.

That is more about economics than anything to do with Lance.