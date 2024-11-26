What does the truce between Israel and Hezbollah involve and what happens if it's broken?
Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have agreed a ceasefire deal that will end more than a year of fighting.
Hope has been growing in ceasefire talks to end the war between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. But diplomats and other officials say there have been several sticking points in the discussions, AP explains.
Dozens of right-wing protesters gathered in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to demonstrate against a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. At least one person could be seen arguing with protesters. (AP Video: Shlomo Mor)
Hundreds of Lebanese people demonstrated in Paris on Sunday to demand an immediate ceasefire since clashes between Israel and Hezbollah began a year ago.
Speaking in the Rose Garden on Tuesday, President Biden said Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire deal proposed by the U.S. He said it will begin early Wednesday morning, and is intended to be a permanent ceasefire between the parties.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced that a ceasefire has been reached between Israel and Hezbollah that will take effect Wednesday morning. The ceasefire deal comes after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France, Biden said at a news conference Tuesday.
Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.
Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations
The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.
Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on imported goods would have a devastating impact on Canada's economy. But some Canadian workers, industry leaders and economists aren't convinced they'll actually be implemented.In a social media post Trump made Monday evening, the proposed tariffs were framed as a warning to the U.S.'s primary trading partners that "they will pay a very big price," unless both Canada and Mexico take aggressive action to tighten border security.But analysts and thos
The New York Times reporter responded to footage of Pam Bondi, the president-elect’s pick for attorney general.
"Nothing’s making me feel better than the fact that Donald Trump finally got his own Donald Trump,” said the “Late Night” host.
TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.
Trump was not hired to gut the Justice Department, abolish the FBI, pardon the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, weaken our intelligence agencies, eliminate the Department of Education or “go wild on health.”
"When my mother asked the two girls, they told my mom that they would no longer be attending any family functions, including Christmas and Thanksgiving. This created a sh**show on an epic scale."
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to go back to the drawing board after learning that the Working Canadians Rebate won't apply to many seniors, people with disabilities and recent graduates.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that his government plans to lift the GST from some essential goods for two months to offer Canadians some relief from cost-of-living pressures.He also said his government plans to send $250 rebate cheques to Canadians who worked in
President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” claimed Monday that he will throw the mayor of Denver, Colorado in prison if his city resists Trump’s efforts to deport millions of immigrants from the United States. “Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: he’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail,” Tom Homan said in an appearance on Fox News' Hannity. Homan was responding to an interview last week in which Mayor Mike Johnston told Denverite he would summon local police to b
The 130-year-old guitar maker alleges that the instruments infringe on its design trademarks, particularly the famous Les Paul model.
Collins will move to Washington, where she'll juggle roles as reporter and primetime anchor The post CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent appeared first on TheWrap.
The former president also reacted to Trump's Cabinet picks.
President-elect Donald Trump responded Monday to special counsel Jack Smith's move to dismiss the two felony cases against him. "These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless, and should never have been brought," Trump wrote on his social media platform. Vice President-elect JD Vance said Trump could have "spent the rest of his life in prison" had the outcome of the 2024 race been different.