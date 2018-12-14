When Does “The Vampire Diaries” Spin-off "Legacies" Come Back From Its Winter Break?

From Seventeen

Legacies has already taken over our TV screens with its incredible first season, but sadly, there's going to be a little bit of a wait before we find out what happens to Hope, Landon, and the rest of the students of the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

If you're impatiently waiting for Legacies' big return, good news, you don't have to wait super long to find out what happens next! The show will be returning on January 24.

We're already counting down the days!

