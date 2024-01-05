The dog ate my money – pet gobbles £1,500 forcing owners to shift through faeces to recover cash

It's a dog's life for Cecil who was in the doghouse after munching through £1,500 of cash - Instagram

A beloved goldendoodle has landed itself in the doghouse after eating an envelope containing more than £3,000 in cash.

Clayton and Carrie Law, from Pennsylvania, withdrew $4,000 (£3,153) from the bank and placed it on the kitchen counter ready to give to a contractor for work on their fence.

But their dog Cecil, who is described as being “very particular” when it comes to food and is known to leave steak untouched, sniffed it out before the handover could occur and ate almost $2,000 within half an hour.

A trip to the vet revealed the seven-year-old dog was not harmed by the incident, and within hours it was vomiting $100 bills and excreting whole and torn notes in his faeces.

The Laws then had to sieve through the pet’s waste and wash the paper bills, taping them back together by matching up their serial numbers.

The bank accepted the patched-up money, with the couple only losing $450 of their $4,000.

The bank staff told the couple such incidents are, surprisingly, quite common.

Speaking to the Pittsburgh City Paper, Mrs Law said she never expected to become a money launderer, let alone a literal one. “But there is apparently a first time for everything,” she said. “This dog, I swear to God, has never touched anything in his life.”

She described Cecil as “a very fancy fellow” with “very expensive taste”, but said it had never shown any interest in eating steak or pieces of lamb.

The couple developed a technique of following Cecil when he went outside and bagging up his droppings, before sifting through them with soapy water to retrieve their cash.

A pair of marigolds and a face mask was the homemade PPE of choice, with the Laws’ utility sink used to clean off the muck.

The washed $50 and $100 paper bills were then laid out and Sellotaped into as complete pieces as possible.

In the US, unfit paper currency can be exchanged at a bank for entire bills provided it is more than 50 per cent present, its serial numbers match and it is clear what the value of the note is.

The ordeal was documented in an Instagram video and Cecil, who made a full recovery, is now set to be the feature of a work of art from Carrie who will immortalise the experience with the scraps of money that could not be returned for a refund.

“This is Cecil,” the pair’s post on social media begins. “He has never done anything bad in his life, until he ate $4,000.”