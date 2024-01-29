Dog attack critically injures person in Boulder; police shoot, kill dog

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

When Monica Laso planned a skiing trip with her friends to Heavenly Ski Resort, she never imagined she would spend 15 hours overnight hanging in the sky on a gondola. The hours felt long as Laso said she was fighting the cold by rubbing her hands and feet. Thursday was her first time at this resort. She spent most of the day snowboarding. Towards the end of the day, she fell behind her friends since they are more experienced than her.