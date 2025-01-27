This dog braved 2 nights in the southern Labrador wilderness, and has been reunited with his family

Gilbert the mini daschund left his home in Forteau on Tuesday, and managed to survive two nights in the freezing southern Labrador wilderness before being recovered on Thursday. (Submitted by Cara Suley)

A Forteau family is happy to have their mini daschund home safe and sound after he was able to survive two nights alone in the freezing southern Labrador wilderness.

Nine-month-old Gilbert has always had a thing for chasing rabbits, according to his owner Cara Suley, and thinks the sight of one on Tuesday evening was enough to send him off in a sprint.

After darkness fell on the initial search, Suley said she feared for the worst.

"I was certain we weren't going to find him. He's too little, and it was so cold," Suley told CBC Radio Friday. "We have a lot of coyotes and wolves up around where we're at. So I really didn't think we were going to find him."

To add to things stacking up against Gilbert, there were wind chill values of -39 C on Tuesday night, Suley said, along with other wind chills in the -30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

When the sun rose, Surley said members of the community were ready to help. She estimates over 30 people were involved in the search at one point, including the use of several drones and thermal cameras from police.

Baiting Gilbert with steak in a live trap proved successful, and the family was reunited on Thursday.

An emotional Cara Suley is reunited with Gilbert.

An emotional Cara Suley is reunited with Gilbert. (Submitted by Cara Suley)

"We followed his tracks down to where he was behind our property. And after a while, we heard him whine," she said. "As we got a little closer back to the live traps, and then everybody just ran."

Now back at home and receiving extra snuggles, Suley said Gilbert is acting as if nothing happened without any injuries or signs of frostbite.

She theorized Gilbert was able to stay warm in heavy bush, as searchers were able to find areas of melted snow where he likely rested in his travels.

And what might he have eaten? Suley suggested one of his favourites — rabbit food.

