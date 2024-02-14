Dog Found With Zip-Tie Around Snout Adopted by Police Officer Who Rescued Him

A dog found alone with a zip-tie tightened around its snout in South Bend, Indiana, has been adopted by the police officer who came to its aid, the South Bend Police Department said.

The South Bend Police Department said officers responded to a call about the dog on Friday, February 9.

Officer Stephanie Northcutt “was able to build enough trust with the dog to safely catch him and take him out of harm’s way,” the police department said.

On Monday, February 12, the department said the dog, now named Zeus, was going to be adopted by the very officer who had rescued him.

“Officer Northcutt said she knew the moment she laid eyes on the pup that he was the perfect addition to her family,” police said. Credit: South Bend Police Department via Storyful