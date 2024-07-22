Dog freed after being trapped underground for seven hours

A dog has been rescued after seven hours trapped underground.

Adventurous Bryn found himself in a precarious situation after falling into a narrow, seven-metre deep natural rift in the hillside during a walk on the Darren Mountain in Cwmdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team was called to assist their colleagues at the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service in rescuing him.

A rescue operation, which took place on Sunday, involved a seven-hour effort using ropes and a harness before the combined efforts of both rescue teams brought him safely and uninjured back to the surface.

Disguised by long grass and heather, the rift caught Bryn by surprise, leaving his owner in distress.

"We were just walking along when Bryn disappeared down this hole. It was such a scary time, but we are so glad that Bryn is home safe and uninjured," the owner said.

The South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, a voluntary organisation, provides crucial search and rescue services for people and animals in need underground in south and mid Wales.