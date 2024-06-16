Dog-friendly “WOOFstock” event at Tuscan Village benefits local Animal Shelters

CBC

A Sunshine Coast homeowner has been fined $70,000 for illegally dredging a creek and destroying fish habitat in Roberts Creek.George I. Winkler pleaded guilty to two counts of Fisheries Act offences, activities other than fishing that result in death to fish, and harmful alteration or disruption or destruction of fish habitat.On two separate occasions, Winkler hired workers to dredge sections of Stephens Creek, which runs through a property he and his family own, causing fish death and habitat l