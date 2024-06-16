Dog-friendly “WOOFstock” event at Tuscan Village benefits local Animal Shelters
Dogs from local shelters were featured at Tuscan Village Saturday in a “WOOFstock” event to help pups find a new home.
The nest was completely destroyed, wildlife officials said.
Caretakers at the Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal only planned on Chamchuri giving birth to one calf one June 7. Then another calf emerged.
Dramatic video footage shows an elk running for its life while being chased by a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, but the elk's odds of survival suddenly improve.
RIVERWOODS, Ill. (AP) — The ground had seemed to undulate at night, alive with bugs. Crawling cicada nymphs, striving to get higher after 17 years underground, marched en masse toward and up trees, pausing to shed their skin and emerge as adults. And then the fun began.
Dooma, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, was caught on camera nailing her owner's exercises
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.
CALGARY — Resumption of normal water service in Calgary could be delayed by an extra three to five weeks.
Wesley, the two-year-old Great Pyrenees, arrived at Austin Pets Alive! with a serious neck wound in April
A Sunshine Coast homeowner has been fined $70,000 for illegally dredging a creek and destroying fish habitat in Roberts Creek.George I. Winkler pleaded guilty to two counts of Fisheries Act offences, activities other than fishing that result in death to fish, and harmful alteration or disruption or destruction of fish habitat.On two separate occasions, Winkler hired workers to dredge sections of Stephens Creek, which runs through a property he and his family own, causing fish death and habitat l
Millions of Canadians will soon face an intense heatwave. Early next week temperature could spike to record highs across eastern portions of the country as a heat dome settles in. Anthony Farnell is tracking the weather pattern.
A fake No Name advertisement postered to a Calgary bus shelter is just the latest satirical attack on Loblaw, as the grocery giant is the target of a national boycott.
A B.C. coal mining company in northeastern B.C. has been fined more than $45,000 for repeated violations of the province's environmental protection rules, including the failure to monitor mine waste into fish-bearing water and failure to limit particulate being put into the air.Conuma Resources Limited is a metallurgical coal mining company operating in the Tumbler Ridge area in northeastern B.C., roughly 660 kilometres directly northeast of Vancouver.It mines coal from to produce carbon used in
Przewalski's horses roamed Asia for millennia before dying out and surviving only in European zoos.
A growing number of California dairy farms are reducing their climate impact with methane digesters that capture the heat-trapping gas so it can be used as biofuel. But farming communities worry about the impact on air quality. (AP Video/Terry Chea)
A dog in Connecticut faced a risky mountaintop rescue after being bitten by a venomous copperhead snake.
Unsettled conditions are expected to impact both British Columbia and the Prairies. Residents should prepare for a mix of weather, including heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially large hail. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet has the details.
Aerial footage of humpback whales shows how efficiently they can twist and turn their huge bodies.
The jacarandas are blooming in all their glory. These maps show where you can find high concentrations of the love-it-or-hate-it tree.
A pair with two chicks is delighting staff who have been observing their progress.