Dog gets trapped in wall underneath tub — so rescuers bring out hammer, CA video shows

Daniella Segura
·1 min read

A dog was rescued after finding herself in an odd predicament at her California home, rescuers say.

The dog, named Faye, crawled into a “wall through a small plumbing access door” in her Garden Grove home, Orange County Fire Authority said in a May 13 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

For two hours, she was trapped under a bathtub, “not giving in to her family coaxing her out,” rescuers said.

A video posted by rescuers on X shows firefighters gently hammering the wall.

“What’s up, Faye?” a firefighter can be heard saying as he tears a piece of the wall away from a small hole in the drywall.

One firefighter continues to hammer gingerly as another takes away bits of drywall, and Faye’s head peeks through the hole.

“Come on,” one firefighter says. “Come on, girl.”

The pair of firefighters step back, and Faye places her two front legs through the hole before finally squeezing the rest of her body through the hole.

“This pup was pretty happy to see the firefighters’ friendly faces and reunite with loved ones,” rescuers said.

Despite her rescue, rescuers said she is likely not done causing trouble.

“According to the family, Faye is probably already planning her next bit of mischief,” firefighters said. “Who knows…maybe we’ll see her again soon.”

Garden Grove is about a 35-mile drive southeast from Los Angeles.

