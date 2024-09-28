Dog hit by car, stuck in bumper safely rescued 12 hours later in St. Lucie County

Reuters Videos

STORY: South Korea has set itself the task of rehoming almost half a million dogs bred for food.And announced it will give dog farmers subsidies and incentives to help them prepare for a ban on the practice, set to take effect in early 2027.The agriculture ministry said on Thursday authorities will try to get as many of the animals adopted, or rehomed in shelters as possible.Support for the ban, has grown under President Yoon Suk Yeol, an animal lover with six dogs and eight cats.But South Korea has more than 1,500 dog breeding farms and more than 200 dog slaughter houses.And some 2,300 restaurants still serve dog meat.South Korea's Vice Minister of Agriculture Park Beom-su said the government would spend $75 million on incentives or breeders, farmers and eateries to encourage them to shut their businesses."Although many are concerned the remaining dogs might be euthanized, I can certainly say, that is not our plan.”Farmers can get up to $452 for each dog they surrender, but Head of the Korean Association of Edible Dog, Ju Yeongbong says businesses want a better deal."We will close our business only when there's reasonable compensation first. However, the government's support plan is not reasonable at all, so we decided not to shut down our businesses until the government provides compensation which is similar to three-years revenue."Animal rights groups welcome the plan as an important milestone, but some say animal shelters can't handle the expected influx of animals.A controversial centuries-old tradition, eating dog meat was once seen as a way to improve stamina in the humid Korean summer.But the practice has become rare as more Korean's consider dogs as pets and as criticism of how the dogs are slaughtered has grown.