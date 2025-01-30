‘Dog Man’ Could Ease Box Office Slump Heading Into February

“Wolf Man” wasn’t the early-year hit that Universal had hoped for at the box office … but what about a “Dog Man”?

DreamWorks’ adaptation of “Captain Underpants” creator Dav Pikey’s police dog will try to turn a modest theatrical profit from families looking for a nice time in theaters with the hopes of legging out its run into the Valentine’s/Presidents Day weekend.

Current projections have the film earning an opening weekend total in the $20 million range, topping out at $27 million against a reported $40 million budget on an animated film produced by British company Jellyfish Pictures.

That would put “Dog Man” in similar territory to the $23.8 million opening of “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” in 2017, a film that went on to gross $73.9 million domestically. The 2022 animated film “DC League of Super-Pets” also opened in that range at $23 million.

With overall grosses expected to remain low between now and the release of “Captain America: Brave New World” in mid-February, any films that can stem the tide will be welcomed by theaters. Universal is banking on positive word-of-mouth building up over the next two weeks, allowing “Dog Man” to play through February and possibly top the domestic run of “Captain Underpants.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are hoping they have a new cult horror hit on their hands with Zach Cregger’s “Companion,” a film starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid about a weekend getaway that turns twisted when it is revealed that one of the people on this getaway is actually a companion robot.

Made on a reported $39 million combined production and marketing budget, “Companion” is projected for a $9 million opening weekend but could show some legs if audiences are as enthused about the mix of twists and biting satire that has left critics raving. Currently, the film has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, possibly giving it the early buzz that could make it the next breakout fright flick like “Nosferatu” or “Longlegs.”

