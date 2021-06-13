Dog owner in Victoria looking for missing pet following random attack by man with a hammer

·2 min read
Camper is a female pit bulll mix weighing around 18 kilograms missing from downtown Victoria. Her pink collar has a phone number on it which anyone who finds her can call. (Victoria Police Department - image credit)
Camper is a female pit bulll mix weighing around 18 kilograms missing from downtown Victoria. Her pink collar has a phone number on it which anyone who finds her can call. (Victoria Police Department - image credit)

A nurse in Victoria survived a random, violent attack while sitting in her vehicle, but lost her dog when it ran off in fear.

Ellis, who recently moved to Victoria from Ontario for work, was sitting in her van on Pembroke Street near the city's Chinatown on Friday evening when a man began yelling and smashing the windows of other nearby vehicles.

"I've generally felt pretty safe in Victoria, until yesterday," said Ellis on Saturday.

Ellis said she jumped in the driver's seat of her van to try and drive off, but the man started smashing a window on her van with a hammer before she could leave.

"I had it in drive and was going to drive away and then he smashed the window right beside my driver's seat," she said.

Ellis and her dog named Camper — a brown, female pit bull mix wearing a pink collar — scrambled out to safety while the van rolled forward into another vehicle and finally came to a stop.

Damage to Rebecca Ellis&#39;s van from a random attack after a suspect started smashing windows with a hammer on Friday.
Damage to Rebecca Ellis's van from a random attack after a suspect started smashing windows with a hammer on Friday.(CHEK News)

In the confusion, Ellis said Camper ran off and hasn't been seen since.

Meantime, police arrived on the scene and arrested a 40-year-man who they said recently arrived in Victoria from Edmonton.

Const. Cam MacIntyre said that the attack was random. Police have recommended charges of assault with a weapon and mischief. He has been released on conditions and has a future court date.

Ellis says she is shaken by the incident, but mostly now worried about her dog.

"My biggest concern isn't my van, it's that camper comes home," she said.

Rebecca Ellis says she avoided injury in a random attack in Victoria on Friday, but is more worried about finding her dog, Camper, who ran off during the incident.
Rebecca Ellis says she avoided injury in a random attack in Victoria on Friday, but is more worried about finding her dog, Camper, who ran off during the incident.(CHEK News)

MacIntyre says police hope that Ellis can recover her dog.

"It's very sad especially when it's the result of a random violent outburst."

He said there have been other similar acts on violence recently in Victoria's downtown area, but that this one "stands out," compared to others.

Camper is a female dog and weighs around 18 kilograms. Her pink collar has a phone number on it, which anyone who finds her can call.

Camper was last seen running in the 700-block of Government Street shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident call the Victoria Police Department report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Latest Stories

  • What to do if you find stray kittens on P.E.I.

    Spring and summer are "kitten season," and the P.E.I. Humane Society wants people to know what to do if they come across kittens that appear to be abandoned. The organization receives 250 to 500 kittens every spring and summer, from unspayed female cats. "It's unique to every situation — in some cases the way it's discovered there are kittens is unfortunately mum gets hurt, sometimes hit by a car, and the kittens are found on the side of the road," said Ashley MacLeod, the shelter's development

  • When international travel resumes, Canada's borders and airports will be very different

    Just as the 9/11 attacks did 20 years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic will transform the way people travel internationally — with hundreds of millions of dollars in new government spending planned for modernizing border security and updating public health measures at airports. In the recent federal budget, the federal government announced $82.5 million to fund COVID-19 testing infrastructure at Canadian airports and another $6.7 million to buy sanitization equipment for the Canadian Air Transport Sec

  • Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

    Thousands of people marched on Friday in support of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man driving a pick-up truck last Sunday in an attack the police described as a hate crime. The four victims, spanning three generations, were killed when Nathaniel Veltman, 20, ran into them while they were out for an evening walk near their home. A fifth family member, a 9-year-old boy, survived.

  • Thai capital to lift more restrictions against virus spread

    BANGKOK (AP) — Some restrictions to protect against the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted in the Thai capital of Bangkok beginning early next week, the country's prime minister announced Sunday. Enterprises allowed to reopen Monday are museums and historical sites, parks and botanical gardens, beauty parlors, nail salons, massage parlors — but only for foot massages — and tattoo parlors, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Saturday on his Facebook page. Thailand is contending with a third wave

  • Ontario could see 'tsunami' of recovered COVID-19 patients with long-term symptoms: experts

    There's a growing waiting list of patients who need treatment for long-term symptoms after recovery from COVID-19, according to physicians and researchers. Anywhere from 10 to 20 per cent of COVID-19 patients who are infected recover from the virus but suffer long-term symptoms, according to Dr. Alexandra Rendely, a staff physician at the University Health Network's Toronto Rehabilitation Institute. With thousands of cases per day in March, April and May in Ontario — with a peak of more than 4,0

  • Plane and simple: Dutch fans want 4-3-3 setup at Euro 2020

    ZEIST, Netherlands (AP) — A small plane flew over the Netherlands' European Championship training ground on Saturday pulling a banner that read in Dutch: “ Frank. Just 4-3-3! ” “That’s not something you see every day,” Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum said on the eve of the team's Euro 2020 opener against Ukraine on Sunday. The aerial antics in the central town of Zeist is the latest contribution to an ongoing national debate about which formation coach Frank de Boer should play, with man

  • 'Ideal RCMP member:' Constable killed during traffic stop in rural Saskatchewan

    A 26-year-old RCMP constable hailed as a model officer was struck and killed by a truck he pulled over in rural Saskatchewan on Saturday, sending shock waves through his tight-knit policing community and the small town where he died. Const. Shelby Patton had been following a suspected stolen truck before attempting a traffic stop in Wolseley, Sask., at about 8 a.m., Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference in Regina. She said Patton was hit by the truck while outside of his

  • Police identify murder victim in Naramata, B.C., investigation, suspect link to double homicides

    RCMP have identified a murder victim who was found at home in Naramata, B.C., on Wednesday as 57 year-old Kathleen Richardson and say they suspect her death is linked to a double homicide which occurred in May. Penticton police discovered Richardson's body inside a home in the 3900 block of 3 Street in the small community of Naramata as they were investigating the deaths of two brothers, Erick Fryer, 29, and Carlos Fryer, 31. A couple came across the bodies of the two men from Kamloops in a remo

  • The House: Will Doug Ford pay a price for deploying the notwithstanding clause?

    As a rule, when the courts overturn a law for violating the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, federal or provincial governments either appeal it to the very top or redraft the offending legislation to ensure those rights and freedoms are respected. Ontario's not taking either approach. Premier Doug Ford is invoking the notwithstanding clause in Section 33 of the Constitution Act to override a trial judge's ruling that his government's bill to restrict third party spending in elections is not a rea

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, June 12

    Recent developments: Ottawa reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one death Saturday. An Ottawa couple is taking staycations to a whole new level. What's the latest? The Ontario government announced Saturday that the wait between the first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine can be shortened from 12 weeks to eight weeks. Patients can also now choose between a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, with an eight to 12 week interval, the government said. The

  • 6 new COVID-19 cases in N.L. as entire province moves back to Alert Level 2

    Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday.(Lindsay Bird/CBC) Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as all health regions across the province are now back in Alert Level 2. Five of the six cases are located in the Western Health region, and are connected to the cluster tied to the Stephenville area. They include a man in his 40s, who is a close contact of a previous case, and four men under the age of 20, who are

  • Canada paid a premium to get doses from Pfizer earlier than planned

    OTTAWA — Canada paid a premium to get more than 250,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine delivered last December, weeks earlier than planned. The detail is contained in heavily redacted contracts released to the House of Commons health committee late Friday, but any specifics on what price was paid or how the delivery schedule was amended were deleted before the contract was published. Canada reached a deal with Pfizer in July 2020 to buy at least 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it

  • 'We're throwing our resources at this:' Police in New Brunswick continue manhunt

    TOBIQUE, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA — A search is underway in western New Brunswick for a man who fired at RCMP officers Friday night and fled down a road in a wooded area, the Mounties said Saturday. Police located the suspect's vehicle Saturday morning near the province's western border, between Plaster Rock and Perth-Andover, and the search is ongoing. The overnight manhunt prompted police to issue an alert advising residents in the area to shelter in place, lock doors and stay away from windows.

  • Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting

    Someone opened fire in a popular entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, wounding 13 people, including two critically, before getting away, authorities said. (June 12)

  • 'Intense' Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for rapid progress

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Saturday as the European Union said negotiations were "intense" and Germany called for rapid progress. The sixth round of talks began as usual with a meeting of remaining parties to the deal - Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union - in the basement of a luxury hotel.

  • 'Pick a Sunday:' Indigenous leaders ask Catholics to stay home, push for apology

    Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan are calling on Catholics to stand in solidarity with residential school survivors by not attending church services. Felix Thomas, chief of the Kinistin Saulteaux Nation northeast of Saskatoon, asked Friday for Catholic worshippers to make their feelings known by praying at home instead. "Something that everybody and every Christian can do is have that show of solidarity and not show up for church on Sunday," said Thomas. "If it’s not this Sunday, pick a Sunday.

  • Humpback whale freed off Vancouver Island after being pinned down by discarded fishing gear

    Fisheries and Oceans Canada successfully disentangled a humpback whale pinned to the ocean floor by a mass of discarded fishing gear. The whale was trapped for hours near Nanaimo on Thursday, anchored by 50 traps, 3,000 feet of rope, two floats and two anchors. Paul Cottrell, who works with Fisheries and Oceans, said the situation was dire, with the whale barely able to move and desperately struggling to pull itself to the surface to breathe. Cottrell said the whale was 35 to 40 feet in length,

  • China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin

    BEIJING (AP) — Top U.S. and Chinese diplomats appear to have had another sharply worded exchange, with Beijing saying it told the U.S. to cease interfering in its internal affairs and accusing Washington of politicizing the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call Friday that revealed wide divisions in a number of contentious areas, including the curtailing of freedoms in Hong Kong an

  • People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves Manitoba after arrest for breaking pandemic rules

    People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has left Manitoba — for now. Bernier left on a flight back to Montreal at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, the federal political party said in a news release. The update comes after Bernier's weekend tour of anti-lockdown rallies in the southern part of the province was cut short Friday afternoon, when he was arrested by RCMP for breaching provincial public health orders intended to curb the spread of COVID-19. He was charged under the Public Health Act for a

  • For fans of the Montreal Canadiens, it really 'Feels like '93' again

    During a broadcast of the Habs-Jets series the camera focused on a young Montreal Canadiens fan holding a sign that read "Go Habs Go, Feels like '93." It's a great sentiment, but unless that "kid" is somehow also in his late thirties, there is no chance he actually recalls what the 1993 run to win the Stanley Cup felt like. In fact, the players he is trying to motivate don't know either. Eric Staal is the oldest player on the roster and he was only eight at the time. Paul Byron and Eric Staal, t