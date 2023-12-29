Dog park, pickleball courts coming to south Sacramento after state awards $8.5M grant

A new dog park, disc golf course and pickleball courts are among the new amenities south Sacramento parks will have after the California Department of Parks and Recreation awarded a local park district more than $8.5 million as part of grant funding awarded to counties across California in hopes of increasing access to public spaces.

The Southgate Recreation and Park District received $8.5 million to buy nearly 9 acres, according to a news release from state parks officials. Funding will also help to renovate Jack N. Sheldon Park and Florin Creek Trail.

“Having access to outdoor spaces is critical for all Californians and these projects will contribute to the quality of life for many people who seek local parks to improve their physical, mental and social well-being,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “State Parks is incredibly grateful to all the organizations who applied for grant funding this round.”

New construction in the Southgate Recreation and Park District also includes a basketball court, a lighted soccer field, multipurpose trails, electric vehicle charging stations, a playground, an educational arboretum, shaded picnic tables, a gazebo with a barbecue area, public art and exercise equipment stations, the news release said.

The existing six tennis courts also will be renovated, state park officials said.

Yolo County also received more than $814,000 to create new amenities at the Knights Landing Community Park containing a soccer field, softball field, basketball court, playground, picnic tables and space for a farmers market or food trucks. An existing bathroom will be renovated, the news release said.

The money was awarded under the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program, which has injected $1.2 billion into communities across the state, the news release said.