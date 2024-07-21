Dog rescued after falling into storm drain
A dog has been rescued by firefighters after falling into a drain in Kent.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called after Bramble, a cocker spaniel, ran into a storm drain in Edward Vinson Drive, Faversham, and got lost in the system.
“Firefighters worked to remove the manhole cover and lower a large bag for Bramble. After a couple of attempts, he climbed into paw-fectly and was lifted to safety,” a KFRS spokesman said.
The dog was uninjured and has been reunited with his owner, KFRS added.
