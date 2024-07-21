Dog rescued after falling into storm drain

Bramble, a cocker spaniel, ran into a storm drain in Faversham and got lost [KFRS]

A dog has been rescued by firefighters after falling into a drain in Kent.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was called after Bramble, a cocker spaniel, ran into a storm drain in Edward Vinson Drive, Faversham, and got lost in the system.

“Firefighters worked to remove the manhole cover and lower a large bag for Bramble. After a couple of attempts, he climbed into paw-fectly and was lifted to safety,” a KFRS spokesman said.

The dog was uninjured and has been reunited with his owner, KFRS added.

