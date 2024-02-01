Dog with ‘ridiculous’ bark gets a new home — again. ‘He was so relieved and happy’

A loving dog with a “ridiculous” bark landed back at a North Carolina shelter — but now he has another new family.

“He was so relieved and happy to be with them that he just calmly sat in the back seat taking it all in all the way home (and if you know Frank, calmly sitting is not something he did often),” a Lake Norman Humane spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

The Charlotte-area animal organization said Frank was adopted Jan. 31 after he first captured the hearts of social media users in November. At the time, the shelter in a Facebook post said he was a 4-year-old bloodhound with ears “as big as his heart” and a “ridiculous” bark that sounded like a fog horn.

“Frank has the typical bloodhound howl that is a deep, mournful, and resonant sound that carries over a considerable distance, but like everything else with Frank he has to put his own twist on it,” the shelter told McClatchy News. “With Frank we will sometimes hear variations in the pitch, occasional breaks or yips, and perhaps even a hint of excitement or joy which goes along great with his silly personality.”

Frank — also known for his “infectious energy” and “slobbery kisses” — originally came to Lake Norman Humane from a packed shelter in Virginia. He found a home in November, but “unforeseen life changes in his adopted family’s life brought him back to us,” the North Carolina organization wrote.

On Jan. 31, the shelter in a social media post said the quirky dog was up for adoption again. But their search for Frank’s second owner didn’t last long, as he got a new home that same day.

“We (feel) like this one will stick,” the shelter wrote in its email. “He went home to an amazing family who already have one bloodhound of their own. When Frank met his new family and fur sister it was love at first sight.”

McClatchy News has asked Lake Norman Humane for a video of Frank’s bark and is awaiting a response. The shelter is in Mooresville, roughly 25 miles north of Charlotte.

Dog ended up back at NC shelter after ‘living the best life.’ Now he has another home

Stray dogs stuck together as best friends. Now they need a home — hopefully together