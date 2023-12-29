Dog shelters in race against time to rehome abandoned XL Bullies

Dog shelters may be forced to put XL Bullies down if they have not been rehomed by New Year's Eve

Animal charities and rescue groups are in a race against time to rehome abandoned XL Bully dogs before New Year’s Eve, when the ban on the breed will mean the organisations have to put them down.

Rishi Sunak announced in September that American XL Bullies would be banned by the end of the year, after a spate of fatal attacks.

From Sunday, it will be illegal to sell, breed or give away an XL Bully-type dog and it will be an offence to own one from 1 February unless the animal is registered to the Index of Exempted Dogs.

The RSPCA said that they had until New Year’s Eve to rehome the animals, with any XL Bullies remaining in their care having to be put down.

Dr Sam Gaines, of the animal charity, said: “We are unfortunately facing a deadline of New Year’s Eve.

“If we cannot rehome the XL Bullies that are in our care that are ready to be rehomed, we are going to be in the unfortunate situation that they are going to have to be put to sleep.”

She said the charity is working very hard to rehome the breed in time but admitted that abandoned XL Bullies are still being sent to their centres.

The charity estimated that as many as 200 XL Bullies are in the care of the charity sector, but the figure could be higher.

Heartbreaking

In a statement, the RSPCA said that “not all of the dogs in our care are ready to be rehomed before the deadline, due to behavioural or medical reasons, and it’s heartbreaking for the staff and volunteers who have been caring for them.”

“Sadly, as a charity which rescues animals from cruelty and neglect, some of the dogs in our care would not be able to be safely rehomed due to the traumas they have suffered.

“We do not have an exact number and are unlikely to know for some time due to a number of dogs still awaiting assessment from police dog liaison officers and court cases to conclude.

“We believe it could be as many as 200 across the charity sector and local authority dog wardens are likely to have more as they deal with stray dogs, which can no longer be rehomed.”

Story continues

The RSPCA has previously expressed “concern” about “what support will be offered by Government to rescue centres to fulfil the requirements of this ban, which will be very difficult for staff and vets to carry out”.

Local shelters and rescue groups have also seen a rise in the number of the soon-to-be-banned pets being abandoned and ending up in their care.

The RSPCA estimates that as many as 200 XL bullies are in the care of charities and dog shelters

Michelle Jordan, who works as a volunteer for a local rescue group in Exeter, said: “Up until the ban came into effect we were never asked by a council pound or vet to rescue any of these dogs because they had been abandoned.

“We did not have any requests before but since October we have had about 12.”

Two XL Bullies were found abandoned on the street in Cornwall, with the pair spending Christmas in kennels.

At the end of October three more XL Bully-type dogs were dumped and ended up in Cornwall Council’s animal welfare team.

Dogs Trust has previously said it would not take in any more XL Bully dogs because the charity has a policy of never putting down a healthy dog.

Break for the border

Reports emerged earlier this month of some dogs being sent to Scotland for rehoming, as the new ban will only come into effect in England and Wales.

Social media posts suggested that several of the pets had been transported north of the border, adding weight to concerns that many breeders will relocate their entire operations to Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Other banned dog breeds in the UK include Pit Bull Terrier and Fila Brasileiro.

From Sunday, it will be for rehoming centres to decide whether to apply for a certificate of Exemption to keep the dogs, or to have them euthanised by a vet.

Rescue organisations will be able to claim £100 from the Government towards the cost of getting the dogs euthanised.

A Defra spokesman said that XL Bully dogs “pose an unacceptable risk to the public” and that the Government had acted “decisively” in enacting the ban.

“We are working closely with charities and rehoming centres to safely manage any XL Bully dogs in their care, and we will provide financial support for any that have to put XL Bully dogs down.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.